Radiocult Outlines How To Start An Online Radio Station, Decision By Decision

RadioCult brings broadcasting, scheduling, station management and listener tools for new online radio stations into one platform.

New stations can build their schedule of live shows, pre-records and playlists in one shared calendar before launch.

Once a station is live, listeners can see what is on air and what is coming up next.

Format, platform, music licensing, schedule and listener access: RadioCult sets out the decisions a new online radio station makes before going live.

- A RadioCult spokespersonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Starting an online radio station no longer requires a transmitter or a broadcast license, and the computer most people already own is enough to get on air. What shapes the station for months afterward is a short run of decisions made in the weeks before launch, and the order they are made in. RadioCult, an online radio platform built for growing, multi-host stations, has outlined how to start an online radio station as a sequence of six decisions: format, platform, music licensing, stream and schedule, listener access, and what to measure once the station is live.Format comes before everything else, because it settles what the rest of the setup has to do. Two questions decide it. One is live or pre-recorded: live shows bring real-time interaction but need a presenter at the controls, while pre-recorded shows can be produced in advance and scheduled to play at any hour. The other is manual or automated: a manual station has someone choosing what plays, while an automated, mix-based station uploads shows, mixes, or playlists and lets the schedule run them. Most stations combine the two, with live shows at peak times and automation covering the remaining hours. Who will be on air matters just as much. A station run by one person needs very little access control, while a station with a rota of presenters needs separate logins and limits on who can broadcast when.The platform is the second decision, and the main choice is between running a streaming server and using a hosted platform. Self-run and free options exist, built on open-source software and free stream hosts, and they trade a lower bill for more setup and ongoing maintenance. Which is the easiest platform to launch online radio on depends less on any single feature than on how many separate tools a station has to connect before it goes on air. Broadcasting, scheduling, a web player, listener chat, and analytics can each come from a different product, and every extra tool adds setup work and another place where something can fail. RadioCult combines live and automated broadcasting, scheduling, station and artist management, embeddable players, chat, and analytics in one platform, with plans from $33 a month.Music licensing is the one legal step that cannot be skipped or postponed. Online radio needs no broadcast license, but a station playing copyrighted music needs the relevant music licenses before its opening broadcast, not after. Two sets of rights are involved: the rights in the song itself, the composition, and the rights in the recording. They are usually cleared through collecting societies in the country where the station operates. In the United States that means performance rights through ASCAP, BMI, or SESAC, plus sound recording royalties through SoundExchange. In the United Kingdom, PRS for Music covers songwriters and composers, and PPL covers recordings and performers. Fees depend on the country, the size of the audience, and whether the station is commercial or non-commercial, so stations are advised to confirm terms with the societies directly rather than rely on estimates. Stations playing only their own music or royalty-free tracks have different requirements.The stream and schedule come next. A station that broadcasts live needs an encoder on the presenter's computer, and free options such as BUTT and Mixxx are widely used. A station running only pre-recorded shows, playlists, or AutoDJ does not need one, since the platform plays the audio out directly. The schedule is worth building before launch rather than after: regular shows at set times, repeating rules for weekly slots, and automation filling the gaps keep output consistent from day one. On RadioCult, live shows, pre-records, playlists, and relays sit in one shared calendar, and DJ users can be limited to their assigned slots and disconnected automatically when a slot ends. Testing the stream on several devices before launch catches level and bitrate problems before listeners hear them.Listener access is simpler than many new stations expect. A website is useful but not required to go live. An embedded player can sit on a site the station already has or on its social profiles, and a basic site needs only a listen page, a schedule, an about page, and contact details. Stations on RadioCult also appear in the RadioCult listener app for iOS and Android, a shared app rather than a station-branded one, so listeners can tune in on a phone before the station has a site of its own.Measurement and revenue come after launch. Once listeners arrive, real-time analytics show which shows draw an audience, when listening peaks, and where listeners are, and RadioCult's analytics do this without collecting personal data. Revenue from advertising, sponsorship, listener support, or merchandise tends to follow the audience, so most independent stations build listenership before choosing how to earn from it."Most of what makes a station easy or hard to run is decided before the opening broadcast," said a RadioCult spokesperson. "When the format, the licensing, and the schedule are settled early, the tools can be chosen to fit the station."A practical approach, according to RadioCult, is to write down the station's format, its schedule for the opening month, and who will be on air, confirm the music licenses it needs, and then choose the platform that covers all of that with the fewest separate pieces. Every RadioCult plan can be tried for seven days, long enough to build a real schedule and test the stream before launch.About RadioCultRadioCult is an online radio hosting platform built for independent and community stations that broadcast 24/7 with multiple presenters. It combines live and automated broadcasting, radio-native scheduling, station and artist management, and unlimited concurrent listeners in one platform, with human support and pricing that starts at $33 per month. Learn more at .

Corey Haines

Conversion Factory

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RadioCult Outlines How to Start an Online Radio Station, Decision by Decision News Provided By Conversion Factory November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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