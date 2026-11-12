Garen Armstrong To Lead Featured Fireside Chat On Construction M&A At AM&AA 2027 Winter Conference

Garen Armstrong Family Office Speaker

Roofing acquirer and builder will share what owners should do now, years before a sale

- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and ConstructionKANSAS CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Garen Armstrong, Executive Director of Shamrock Roofing and Construction, will headline the featured Fireside Chat at the Alliance of M&A Advisors (AM&AA) 2027 Winter Conference. The session,“Navigating M&A in the Construction Industry,” takes place Thursday, January 28, 2027, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Most construction companies aren't sold in a single year. The sale gets shaped by choices the owner made five or ten years earlier. Armstrong's talk is built around that idea. He comes at it from both sides of the table. He's an active acquirer in the roofing industry, so he knows what buyers look for. He's also building and scaling his own construction business with an exit in mind, so he knows what owners are up against.“Owners think selling starts when they call a broker. It doesn't,” said Armstrong.“It starts with how you run the company today. Clean books. A team that can run without you. Buyers can tell the difference fast.”The conversation will cover:What buyers look at first when they evaluate a construction companyThe decisions owners make early that raise or lower the value laterHow to build a business someone else will want to ownArmstrong grew up in the roofing trade and has spent his career building, buying, and growing businesses. He regularly speaks to family offices and business owners about growth and succession. The AM&AA Winter Conference brings together investment bankers, private equity firms, advisors, and business owners from across the lower middle market. You can find registration and the full agenda on the AM&AA Winter Conference website: amaaconference.About Garen ArmstrongA serial entrepreneur who has launched and exited multiple companies while leading high-growth teams and scaling businesses, now advising the next wave of founders who refuse to settle for ordinary.About AM&AAThe Alliance of M&A Advisors is a professional community of M&A advisors, investment bankers, private equity firms, and other deal professionals serving the middle market.

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Garen Armstrong to Lead Featured Fireside Chat on Construction M&A at AM&AA 2027 Winter Conference News Provided By Shae Marcus Consulting November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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