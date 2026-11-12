Pristine Home Care Launches The Pristine Podcast To Elevate Community Conversations

Dr. Keith George, CEO (Co-Founder) of Pristine Home Care, welcomes Cindy Celi of Mom's Meals to the debut episode of The Pristine Podcast for a conversation about food insecurity, nutrition, and community resources that support Pennsylvania families.

Led by Dr. Keith George, CEO (Co-Founder) of Pristine Home Care, the podcast shares expert insights and resources with Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley audiences.

- Dr. Keith GeorgePHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pristine Home Care, a Philadelphia-founded provider of non-medical home care services, has launched The Pristine Podcast, a new platform for conversations about caregiving, community resources, wellness, and the people and organizations serving families across southeastern Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley.Hosted by Pristine Home Care co-founder Dr. Keith George, The Pristine Podcast features conversations with community leaders, advocates, experts, and local voices. Episodes are scheduled for release every other Thursday.The launch extends Pristine's ongoing work as a source of practical community information. Alongside its home care services, the organization publishes resource blogs on its website, shares a monthly newsletter, and connects with families through social media and community outreach. Topics have included Pennsylvania's Community HealthChoices (CHC) program, Medicaid-related home care questions, paid family caregiving, LIHEAP heating assistance, SNAP food benefits, and other services relevant to local households.The Pristine Podcast is designed to reach beyond current home care clients. Its conversations are intended for older adults, people with disabilities, family caregivers, and neighbors seeking accessible information and stronger community connections. Pristine also aims to reflect the experiences of Hispanic, immigrant, and multilingual families across the region.The show's first episode,“Food Is Medicine: What Families Need to Know,” features Cindy Celi of Mom's Meals. Dr. Keith George and Celi discuss food insecurity, the challenges of accessing and preparing nutritious meals, culturally relevant food choices, and how home-delivered meal services may support certain individuals. Availability of publicly funded services depends on program rules and individual authorization.The podcast arrives as Pristine continues strengthening its presence beyond Philadelphia. With an office on Union Boulevard in Allentown, the organization serves families in the Lehigh Valley, including communities in Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton. The new show offers another way to share useful conversations across the areas Pristine calls home.Pristine Home Care has received three consecutive Philly Favorites Gold recognitions and was recognized in 2026 by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds. The Pristine Podcast reflects the same community-centered approach behind its services and outreach.About Pristine Home CarePristine Home Care provides non-medical in-home assistance to eligible individuals and families across Greater Philadelphia and surrounding Pennsylvania communities, with a growing presence in the Lehigh Valley. Its team helps families navigate home care options, including Community HealthChoices-related questions and private pay services, with an emphasis on dignity, clear communication, and culturally responsive support.Because Pristine Cares. The Gold Standard of Home Care.

Dr. Keith George

Pristine Home Care

+1 215-621-7431

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Watch the Official Pristine Episode 1 Teaser

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Pristine Home Care Launches The Pristine Podcast to Elevate Community Conversations News Provided By Grayson Sky November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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