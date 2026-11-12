Carlisle Celebrates 60 Years Of Craftsmanship And Innovation In Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring

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From its roots in New England restoration to homes worldwide, Carlisle celebrates 60 years of craftsmanship, innovation and wide plank flooring.

- Chris Sy, PresidentSTODDARD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carlisle Wide Plank Floors is marking its 60th anniversary, celebrating a history that began with restoration lumber in New England and grew into a nationally recognized manufacturer of luxury wide plank hardwood flooring.Founded in 1966 as Carlisle Restoration Lumber, the company began by crafting wide plank floors that reflected the scale and character of historic New England homes. Its early Eastern White Pine floors established an approach that still defines Carlisle today: start with exceptional wood, understand the project and make each floor with care.Over the decades, Carlisle has expanded well beyond its restoration roots while remaining focused on made-to-order wood flooring. Today, the company partners with homeowners, interior designers, architects, builders and developers to create solid and engineered floors for residential and commercial spaces, tailored through species, grade, width, texture, color, finish and construction.“Sixty years later, we still believe the material matters, the details matter, and a floor should become part of the home for generations,” said Chris Sy, President of Carlisle.“What has changed is the range of possibilities we can offer and the ways we can help our clients bring their vision to life.”The anniversary follows continued recognition for Carlisle, whose Curated Palette of Colors was named a 2026 Luxe RED Awards National Product Winner in the Flooring Collection category.Long recognized as an industry leader, Carlisle has crafted floors for thousands of homes and commercial spaces worldwide while continuously expanding its product offerings, customization capabilities and manufacturing expertise. The company has continued to evolve through advancements in manufacturing, flooring construction, finishing techniques and design personalization while remaining committed to made-to-order craftsmanship.“In my 22 years at Carlisle, our commitment to quality and craftsmanship has never changed,” said Steve Lamoureux, Quality Engineer.“The tools and processes may evolve, but our focus on creating exceptional floors for our clients remains the same.”That combination of tradition and evolution continues to shape Carlisle's role in residential and commercial flooring design. As homeowners, interior designers, architects and custom builders seek natural materials, greater personalization and products built to last, Carlisle continues to build on the principles that have guided the company since its earliest days.“I've worked with people across every level of the company, and I don't know that I've ever felt like somebody cares as much as they do,” said Michael Lorant, founder of L&E Construction.“They're passionate about what they do, and I'm passionate about what I do. Let's go down this path together and do something extraordinary.”Carlisle is commemorating the anniversary by revisiting defining moments in its history and sharing the stories of the people, projects and partnerships that helped shape the company. The celebration spans Carlisle's beginnings in restoration flooring, the expansion of its products and capabilities, and its growth into markets and showrooms across the country.The anniversary also looks forward, highlighting how Carlisle continues to interpret wide plank flooring for contemporary interiors while preserving the craftsmanship, attention to detail and respect for natural materials that have defined the company for 60 years.To learn more about Carlisle's 60-year history and explore its wide plank floors, visit wideplankflooring/60th-anniversary-hub/About CarlisleFounded in 1966, Carlisle creates exceptional wide plank hardwood floors crafted to order in New Hampshire. For 60 years, the company has combined American craftsmanship, premium timber and a highly personalized design process to create distinctive floors for some of the country's most beautiful homes and spaces. Every Carlisle floor can be tailored through wood species, grade, width, texture, color, finish and construction to reflect each project's vision. Learn more at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">wideplankflooring

Lauri Buffum

Carlisle Wide Plank Floors

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Innovations Over the Last 60 Years

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Carlisle Celebrates 60 Years of Craftsmanship and Innovation in Wide Plank Hardwood Flooring News Provided By Carlisle Wide Plank Floors November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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