Kiteworks Moderates Team8 Debates On Whether Authenticated AI Agents Need Separate Data Controls

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Panelists in Palo Alto, Boston, and NYC argue who answers when an AI agent acts

- Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer, KiteworksSAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced that Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer, and Dr. Rick Goud, Global Field CTO, will moderate three sessions at Team8's Infra Village: Fall Edition, a series of invitation-only debates in Palo Alto, Boston, and New York.Freestone will moderate,“What Outlasts the Agent? Data Governance for AI Agents,” on November 16 in Palo Alto, examining whether scoped, task-bound agent identity is sufficient on its own or whether governing agents also requires controls over the data an authenticated agent can reach. One panelist will argue that strong agent identity resolves most of what is framed as a data problem, and the other will argue that an authenticated agent can still hold standing access to data it has no task-specific reason to touch.Goud will moderate,“Who's Allowed to See It? Data Sovereignty as an Entity Problem, Not a Border Problem,” on November 19 in New York City, asking whether data sovereignty should be governed by geography or by entity. One panelist will argue for verified, audited, in-region infrastructure, and the other will argue that the decision is which entity's systems, including AI agents, can reach the data.Goud will also moderate“Who Trains Tomorrow's Technologist? The IT and Engineering Workforce in the Age of AI,” in Boston on a date to be announced, on AI agents taking over entry-level work such as code review and tier-1 helpdesk. One panelist will argue for redeploying junior staff, and the other will argue that cutting entry-level roles now will deplete the senior bench within five to ten years. Each will close by naming one decision a CTO or CIO should make in the next two quarters.“Most organizations already have an identity program, so extending it to AI agents is the natural first step. The harder question is what an agent can read once it is authenticated, and who answers for that access when an auditor asks,” said Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy Officer, Kiteworks. "CIOs and CTOs will leave Palo Alto with a clearer view of where identity ends and data governance begins.”“Every AI agent in production needs a person who can judge its work and answer for it. That raises two questions for technology leaders: who trains those reviewers as agents take over entry-level tasks, and which entity's systems can reach regulated data,” said Dr. Rick Goud, Global Field CTO, Kiteworks.“We chose these topics for Boston and New York because both come down to accountability.”While the three debates are invitation only, C-level leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, can request to attend The Floor Is Yours on November 19 at the NYSE, a Kiteworks-sponsored event.About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

David Schutzman

Kiteworks

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Kiteworks Moderates Team8 Debates on Whether Authenticated AI Agents Need Separate Data Controls News Provided By Kiteworks November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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