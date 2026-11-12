Moon World Resorts Welcomes Myrtha Pools As Exclusive Lagoon + Aquatic Facilities Engineers

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Moon World Resorts appoints Myrtha Pools as Exclusive Lagoon + Aquatic Facilities Engineers for its global portfolio of MOON Smart cities.

- Matteo Bazzaro, International Business Director, Myrtha PoolsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moon World Resorts appoints Myrtha Pools, the Italian based global leader in swimming pool engineering and modular stainless steel technology, as Exclusive Lagoon + Aquatic Facilities Engineers across all MOON Smart Cities. In this key role, Myrtha Pools shapes how MOON meets water. This mandate spans MOON's expansive Lagoons and Wave experiences, exclusive Wellbeing and Longevity Centre, an array of luxury residences pools, destination resort pools, AAA commercial real estate pools, thermal experiences and international sporting event pools.Myrtha Pools delivers more than 60 years of leadership. Founded in 1961 in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy, by engineer Giorgio Colletto, the company revolutionized the industry with its patented 1977 breakthrough of stainless steel laminated with PVC. Today, Myrtha Pools has delivered thousands of projects in over 70 countries and has built pools for the Olympic Games in Atlanta, Beijing, London, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo and Paris. For Paris 2024, it supplied 24 pools, two of which debuted a revolutionary membrane made with 50% recycled material. As the official partner of World Aquatics, Myrtha Pools has been selected for over 200 international events where more than 200 World Records have been set. Its hospitality portfolio includes Galaxy Macau, Porsche Design Tower Miami, Lefay Resort & SPA and the water park aboard the Harmony of the Seas. Myrtha technology and Myrtha Wellness systems are deployed across major luxury hospitality groups including, Four Seasons, Six Senses, Rosewood and Jumeirah.A Partnership Built for Global ScaleMyrtha Pools engagement spans all MOON's aquatic environments. Direct focus areas include sand-floor lagoons, wave experiences; thermal + wellness environments, hydrotherapy paths, saunas and steam baths, resort and residential pools, including high-rise pools with up to 80% less weight than concrete, and sports facilities pools engineered for competition, training and elite performance. Innovations such as Myrtha Shark for filtration and energy optimization, Myrtha Flow for counter-current swimming and Myrtha Breathe for indoor air quality supporting MOON's commitment to sustainability and guest wellbeing.Engineering the Waters of MOON“As a former synchronised swimmer my passion for water and aquatic facilities holds many fond memories. Today, following countless long-haul flights the first place I like to rejuvenate is being emersed in water, nothing comes close! Wellbeing begins with water, at MOON, each pool area will incorporate a unique signature. MOON's expansive Lagoons and Wave experience, the Destination Resort pools and the private pools within the luxury real estate offerings. Pools within the Wellbeing and Longevity Centre, thermal pools, hydrotherapy paths and sensory spaces will collectively restore body, mind and spirit. Myrtha Pools spent sixty plus years engineering exactly what MOON requires; therefore, we are delighted to welcome their team to ours and to MOON.”Sandra G. Matthews, Co-Founder and President, Moon World Resorts“At Myrtha Pools, our approach has always been based on quality, experience and continuous technological research. Partnering with a groundbreaking project like MOON is a natural synergy of our shared values. Both of our organizations are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible; MOON by completely redefining experiential hospitality, and Myrtha by engineering the world's most advanced aquatic spaces. Through this technological partnership, we are bringing Myrtha's expertise in swimming pools and wellness to a project of exceptional architectural ambition, with the goal of delivering an experience that fully reflects the quality and character of the resort.”Matteo Bazzaro, International Business Director, Myrtha poolsAbout Myrtha PoolsMyrtha Pools is an Italian global leader in swimming pool engineering and modular stainless steel technology, founded in 1961 in Castiglione delle Stiviere, Italy. For over six decades, Myrtha Pools has offered architects around the world innovative and reliable solutions for swimming pools and aquatic environments. Today, exporting to more than 70 countries, Myrtha is also at the forefront of sustainability, developing technologies to reduce CO2 emissions and contributing to products that meet leading international certifications, including LEED, BREEAM, and Green Star. With projects in over 70 countries across a variety of extreme climates and environmental settings. Myrtha Pools portfolio spans hospitality, lagoons, thermal and wellness centres, high-rise pools and sport, including pools for the world's largest events.Learn more atAbout Moon World ResortsMoon World Resorts is developing the world's most innovative experiential destinations. A global portfolio of MOON Smart Cities set within 556 acre masterplans anchored by the world's largest true architectural sphere. Each MOON is conceived as a Building of Global Significance. MOON integrates hospitality, entertainment, longevity and wellbeing, education, technology, attractions, space training, authentic space tourism, luxury residences and AAA commercial real estate into a single global icon designed to inspire humanity.Moon World Resorts is the proud recipient of the prestigious 2026 AHEAD award for best“New Concept” within the entire Americas.MOON will rise in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Africa. MOON will entirely redefine what hospitality and entertainment can achieve at the intersection of innovation and the human experience. As the most anticipated and iconic hospitality development on earth, MOON is perfectly positioned in a unique“Category of One.”Click link below for further details on MOON + high-resolution imagesMOON VIDEO, IMAGES & FACT SHEETMedia ContactsMoon World Resorts Inc.Investor and Strategic Communications...Myrtha Pools Media ContactEnrico Marini, PR and Media Manager, Myrtha Pools...#MOON #MoonWorldResorts #MoonResorts #MoonDubai #MyrthaPools #AquaticEngineering #Lagoons #Wellbeing #Longevity #SmartCity #Innovation #Hospitality #LuxuryResortsMoon World Resorts Inc. | Toronto, Canada |

Sandra Matthews

Moon World Resorts Inc.

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Moon World Resorts welcomes Myrtha Pools as Exclusive Lagoon + Aquatic Facilities Engineers News Provided By Moon World Resorts Inc. November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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