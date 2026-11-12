Everdust Brings The Real Night Sky To Iphone, Ipad, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV And Android

Orion Nebula, Everdust app render. Images: NASA, ESA, M. Robberto (Space Telescope Science Institute/ESA) and the Hubble Space Telescope Orion Treasury Project Team; ESO/J. Emerson/VISTA. Acknowledgment: Cambridge Astronomical Survey Unit. CC BY 4.0.

Free updates from Decosa, Inc. show the real sky overhead and let viewers fly into Hubble and Webb photographs of nebulae and galaxies.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decosa, Inc. has released free updates to Everdust that bring a live view of the real night sky to iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and Apple TV, alongside Apple Vision Pro. Everdust is an app of hands-on space simulations in which every world is a live simulation, not a video.On iPhone and iPad, Everdust 1.1 shows the real sky where the viewer is, right now: about 8,900 naked-eye stars, the planets, the Moon and the Milky Way where they really are, lined up with true north. Viewers drag to look around, pinch to zoom and slide through tonight's hours. The Wonders list has 78 worlds to fly into, 67 of them beyond the Solar System. A tap on the Orion Nebula, the Pillars of Creation, Andromeda, the Crab Nebula or the Magellanic Clouds flies into real photographs from Hubble, Webb and other observatories. The Solar System's planets now wear real maps: Hubble's Jupiter and Saturn, and NASA's Earth, Mars and Mercury.On Android, the night sky view arrived in Everdust 1.0.8: hold up the phone to see the real sky overhead, with what's up tonight, and fly into 62 nebulae, galaxies, star clusters and black holes made from real telescope photographs. It also brought eclipses and transits, star cards and a passport of the wonders visited.On Apple Vision Pro, Everdust's night sky surrounds the viewer, from home or from the darkest places on Earth. A viewer looks at a planet, the Sun or one of 30 distant wonders and pinches to fly there. With Hold it, a viewer brings a nebula into their hands and turns it while the sky around them stays still. Time can run faster or backward, leave star trails or show the aurora.The updates arrive ahead of two of the year's meteor showers: the Leonids peak on 17 November, and the Geminids on 13 to 14 December."Most people live under skies where the Milky Way has faded from view," the Everdust team said. "Everdust puts it back, on the phone in your pocket or all around you in a headset, and then lets you fly into the photographs that the great telescopes took of it."Also in Everdust. The Story of Everything: 13.8 billion years, from the Big Bang to today, in nine narrated chapters, each a live simulation.. Apple TV: with tvOS 27 or later, Everdust 1.1 puts the real sky over the viewer's city; a click of the remote flies into the same 78 worlds.. Games: 10 on Apple Vision Pro and more than 20 on Meta Quest, played with the hands, and 13 touch games on iPhone and iPad, among them Black Hole Golf, Lightfold and Orb Popper.. Galaxy collisions and black holes: on Apple Vision Pro, a galaxy collision runs live with up to 1,048,576 stars, and a spinning black hole bends light as general relativity predicts.. The Laser Show: on Apple Vision Pro, lasers around and above the viewer play to their music in six styles or Auto, and nothing strobes. It is also on Android.Pricing and availabilityEverdust is free on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro and Apple TV, and on Google Play for Android phones and tablets. It is also on the Meta Horizon Store for Meta Quest 3 and 3S, and is a free download for Mac (Apple silicon) at everdust/mac. The night sky view is on iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV and Android; it comes to Meta Quest in a later update. The night sky view, its wonders and all of The Story of Everything are free. The app has no ads and needs no account. An optional Everdust Plus membership unlocks more game levels, stories and calm tools.About EverdustEverdust is a family of immersive apps in which every world is a live simulation, not a video. Its first app puts galaxy collisions, black holes, star birth and the real night sky in the user's hands. Learn more at everdust; press materials are at everdust/press.About Decosa, Inc.Decosa, Inc. is a San Francisco company that makes Everdust.

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Everdust Brings the Real Night Sky to iPhone, iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV and Android News Provided By Decosa, Inc. November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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