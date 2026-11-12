Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange with Business Modification Group sells a 35-year-old San Fernando Valley HVAC business

- Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange of Business Modification Group has successfully facilitated the sale of a well-established HVAC business serving California's San Fernando Valley. With a 35-year operating history and a team of 19 employees, the company represents an impressive example of what can be built through a commitment to quality service, customer relationships, and long-term growth.

Over the past three and a half decades, the company has done a remarkable job building a substantial HVAC business with a strong focus on service and repair.. One of the business's most valuable assets is its established customer base, which includes more than 900 active maintenance agreements.

“The sellers did an outstanding job growing this company. It's a tremendous foundation for the new owners, and we're excited to see what they accomplish moving forward,” said Patrick Lange.

He adds,“The years-long commitment to selling maintenance agreements means the new owners have a predictable cash flow. It substantially added value to the company.”

The seller is expected to remain with the company for a short-term transition period, helping ensure continuity for employees, customers, and the new ownership team.

About Business Modification Group:

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange's industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.

Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

+1 850-669-2498

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Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale of San Fernando Valley HVAC Business News Provided By Business Modification Group November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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