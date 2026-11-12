New Wellness Guide Helps Young Adults Navigate Health, Stress, Relationships, And Purpose In A Complex World

Book cover of The Young Adult ellness Guide

Author Dr. Randall Hansen

Wellness educator Dr. Randall Hansen releases the final book in his Wellness Guides, providing practical strategies for building lifelong health and resilience.

- Dr. Randall HansenSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, wellness educator, and healing advocate Dr. Randall Hansen has completed The Young Adult Wellness Guide: Practical Strategies to Help You Build a Foundation for a Long, Healthy Life, a free resource designed to help young adults build healthy habits and wellness foundations during one of the most important and influential stages of life.Young adults today are navigating rising rates of anxiety, chronic stress, social isolation, sleep deprivation, poor nutrition, and lifestyle-related health challenges. At the same time, many leave home with little practical education about nutrition, stress management, emotional resilience, healthy relationships, or building a meaningful life.According to the U.S. CDC, mental health concerns, stress, and lifestyle-related health issues continue to affect growing numbers of young adults, though there has been some improvement in the years following the pandemic.The Young Adult Wellness Guide combines evidence-informed wellness strategies with practical action steps to help readers improve their physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. The guide is available as a free download because Hansen believes practical wellness education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of financial circumstances. The Guide can be downloaded here:“This book is a roadmap for health, healing, and wellness, and the transition from teenager to young adult is the perfect time to begin building those critical healthy wellness habits,” said Hansen.“Young adults spend years learning academic subjects, but many are never taught the fundamentals of sleep, nutrition, stress management, emotional health, or purpose. This guide is designed to help fill that gap.”Topics in the wellness guide include nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management, emotional well-being, healthy relationships, purpose/identity, spirituality, resilience, and creating healthy habits that support lifelong wellness.“Sadly, most chronic health problems don't begin at age fifty, but much earlier,” Hansen said.“The habits that contribute to these often begin decades earlier. That's why helping young adults establish strong wellness fundamentals can have lifelong benefits.”Unlike many health books focused on quick fixes or physical fitness alone, the wellness guide takes a whole-person approach to wellness, addressing physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual well-being.With the publication of The Young Adult Wellness Guide, Hansen has now completed a three-book wellness series designed to support adults through every major stage of life, from young adulthood through midlife and beyond age fifty. It follows the release of the popular Over 50 Wellness Guide and The Midlife Wellness Guide, and is part of a broader effort to make health, healing, and wellness information accessible to all.The guide is being released just as many people begin thinking about New Year's goals and healthier lifestyles. Hansen hopes the resource will help young adults move beyond quick fixes and establish a foundation for lifelong health and well-being.About Dr. Randall HansenDr. Randall Hansen is a wellness educator, author, speaker, and founder of EmpoweringSites. He is the author of several books, including Finding Wellness, HEAL!, Triumph Over Trauma, and The Healing Revolution Diet. Through his writing and educational work, Hansen helps people improve their health, pursue emotional healing, and live with greater purpose, peace, and resilience.AvailabilityThe Young Adult Wellness Guide is available as a free download beginning November 16, 2026.For more information, visit:.RandallSHansen.EmpoweringSitesMedia ContactDr. Randall Hansen

Randall Hansen

EmpoweringSites

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New Wellness Guide Helps Young Adults Navigate Health, Stress, Relationships, and Purpose in a Complex World News Provided By EmpoweringSites November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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