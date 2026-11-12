Paws 4 Liberty Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Paws 4 Liberty, a nonprofit organization based in Palm Beach Gardens, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Florida Award. The organization screens, trains, and matches service dogs with qualifying veterans, with a primary focus on those living with post-traumatic stress, at no cost to the veterans it serves, regardless of their financial circumstances.What sets Paws 4 Liberty apart is its commitment to rescue over breeding rather than running its own breeding program. Every service dog in the program comes from a local animal shelter, a rescue group, or a direct donation, then goes through careful screening and training before being matched with a veteran. Veterans who apply must meet specific criteria, including a medically diagnosed service-related disability, outside references, and the ability to care for a dog and travel to the organization's facility, ensuring each match is set up to succeed from day one.Beyond the training itself, Paws 4 Liberty has built a community where veterans can connect with one another in a supportive, judgment-free environment, sharing stories and building friendships along the way. The organization has also earned certification as a Veteran Safe Place through the Fire Watch Watch Standers program, reflecting its broader commitment to veteran wellbeing and suicide prevention, not just service dog placement."Being named a Best of Florida Award winner means so much to our entire organization," said Mycaela McCorry of Paws 4 Liberty. "Every veteran who walks through our doors carries something heavy, and watching them build a bond with their service dog, often for the first time in years, is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do."Looking ahead, Paws 4 Liberty plans to continue expanding its service dog program to reach more veterans throughout Florida. As the organization carries its 2026 Best of Florida Award forward, it remains guided by its founding belief: "We are not simply training and placing dogs, we are helping veterans rebuild the architecture of their lives."For more information, click here.

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Paws 4 Liberty Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 12, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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