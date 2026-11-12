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The overview examines manufacturing capabilities, customization options, material considerations, and supply requirements for organic sanitary pads.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This assessment ranks eight organic sanitary pads manufacturers on export readiness for OEM and ODM supply. Six criteria are applied: organic material documentation, certification and testing coverage, customization depth, manufacturing capacity, export experience and delivery response. The ranking is an editorial evaluation based on disclosed criteria and company-supplied or publicly reported information. It is not a certification, a trade-association ranking or a guarantee of product performance.Buyers screening organic sanitary pads manufacturers for private-label programmes increasingly treat documentation as a qualification gate rather than a post-selection formality. The shift is visible in segment growth: Mark & Spark Solutions expects the biodegradable sanitary napkins segment to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.1% between 2024 and 2030, and Dataintelo reported that Asia Pacific held a 38.6% revenue share of that segment in 2025. Sanitary towels and tampons ship under Harmonized System code 9619.00, a classification common to all suppliers below.How the ranking was builtOrganic material documentation covers scope certificates and traceability for organic cotton or bamboo fibre. Certification and testing coverage covers management-system certificates, product test reports and market-entry documents. Customization depth covers size, absorbency, topsheet material, backsheet, wrapper, pack count and private-label artwork. Manufacturing capacity covers production scale and line capability. Export experience covers served markets and cross-border delivery practice. Delivery response covers sampling and production lead times.The criteria are applied qualitatively. No numerical score was assigned, because comparable verified data across all eight companies is not available on a single measurement basis. A lower position reflects narrower publicly documented evidence on these specific export criteria, not a general judgement of product quality. Buyers with different priorities may reasonably reach a different order.Ranking summaryRank 1: New Upward SC (Guangdong) Co., Ltd., China. Organic and bamboo pad OEM/ODM, broad certification package, 80% export ratio.Rank 2: Ontex Group, Belgium. Global feminine hygiene manufacturing, mature quality systems, EU market compatibility.Rank 3: Niceday (Foshan), China. Biodegradable and organic cotton pads, high daily capacity, exports to more than 50 countries.Rank 4: Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd., China. Organic topsheet and eco-bamboo pads, multiple automated lines, GOTS and FSC coverage.Rank 5: Bainuo Sanitary Products, China. 100% organic cotton pads, GOTS and OCS dual certification, large-scale OEM supply.Rank 6: SRISING Factory, China. Ultra-thin biodegradable organic cotton pads, flexible day, night and liner specifications.Rank 7: Maxim Hygiene Products, Inc., USA. Certified organic cotton pads, chlorine-free and fragrance-free positioning, established trade partner programme.Rank 8: Organ(y)c (Corman S.p.A.), Italy. Certified organic cotton pads and liners, plastic-free construction, transparent material disclosure.Rank 1: New Upward SC (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.New Upward SC (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. is a China-based feminine care manufacturer founded in 2017. It operates a 200,000 m2 owned plant and warehouse with 100 employees, a development team of more than 10 engineers and stated annual output of 5,000,000,000 pads, with roughly 450 million pads per month available under full-line operation. Around 80% of output is exported to Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, Central Asia and South America.The documentation set is broad for a company of this scale. It includes GOTS scope certificate EGL/236426/GOTS/236426260101190405 and OCS scope certificate EGL/236426/OCS/236426260101190029, FSC chain-of-custody certificates RINA-COC-001701 and DCI-COC-000148, CE Declaration of Conformity DOC No. H-YG-MD-240414161/01 with Humiss International B.V. as EU authorised representative, US FDA establishment registration 10088919 and 3010200123, Halal certificate 44521209189851, ISO 9001 certificate CN21/31472, ISO 14001 certificate 51823E08205R0, ISO 45001 certificate 51823008206R0, a Level 1 sanitary products service qualification numbered SSDY20260609102, and EAC state registration under TR CU 007/2011.Product-level evidence is equally specific. Lilimolone Ultra-Thin Bamboo Sanitary Pads are covered by test report No. 260059776 against GB/T 8939-2018 and GB 15979-2024, with surface-layer antimicrobial activity documented in report 2025FM19954R01E and bamboo fibre spunlace data in report 210285558, both applying GB/T 20944.3-2008. Skin sensitization and irritation testing is recorded in reports SDWH-M201900236-2 (E) and SDWH-M201900236-3 (E) under ISO 10993-10:2010.Customization covers pad length, shape, thickness, absorbency, wings, organic cotton topsheet, pulp core, SAP dosage, plant-based backsheet, wrapper, pack count, artwork, logo, language and master carton, so customized organic sanitary pads can be specified in one document rather than assembled across vendors. Sample development takes 5 to 15 working days, a first OEM or ODM order about 25 to 30 days after specification and artwork approval, and repeat orders about 15 to 20 days.Rank 2: Ontex GroupOntex Group is a Belgium-based global manufacturer of feminine hygiene and absorbent hygiene products, producing branded and private-label lines that include pads built on sustainable materials. Its relevance here rests on scale and systems rather than organic specialisation. The company operates a mature quality management structure and an established international supply network, which matters to buyers placing large-volume orders that must clear EU requirements. For retail chains and distributors consolidating a wide absorbent-hygiene portfolio under one supplier, that combination reduces coordination load. Buyers whose programmes depend on organic-specific scope certificates and component-level environmental claims should confirm the exact product scope, certificate coverage and material evidence attached to the specific SKU, since publicly documented organic range detail is less granular than the company's overall manufacturing and quality profile.Rank 3: Niceday (Foshan)Niceday (Foshan) is a China-based manufacturer of biodegradable, organic cotton and bamboo fibre sanitary pads, and also produces functional chip pads under private-label organic programmes. Its export credentials are explicit: the company reports exports to more than 50 countries and holds CE, GOTS and OCS certifications relevant to organic and eco-positioned lines. Production scale is supported by high daily capacity, which suits buyers planning multi-container launches or continuous replenishment rather than trial volumes. OEM and ODM capability extends across a broad material set, so one supplier can cover organic cotton, bamboo and biodegradable variants within a single range architecture. The main consideration is specification discipline: with a wide material menu, the approved sample and material scope should be locked before artwork production begins, so claims on pack match the evidence held for each SKU.Rank 4: Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer producing organic topsheet pads, compostable and eco-bamboo sanitary pads, and private-label OEM and ODM napkins. It operates multiple automated production lines and holds GOTS, FSC, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, a combination covering organic material scope, pulp sourcing and both quality and environmental management systems. The company supports global OEM and ODM customization and export, and its stated research work covers organic fabrics and eco-friendly backsheet materials, which is relevant where a buyer needs a backsheet or topsheet development step rather than a catalogue selection. For importers building an eco-positioned range across several markets, the FSC and GOTS pairing is a practical advantage, since pulp and organic fibre questions usually arrive together in retail supplier questionnaires.Rank 5: Bainuo Sanitary ProductsBainuo Sanitary Products is a China-based manufacturer of 100% organic cotton sanitary pads and napkins supplied in multiple length and absorbency specifications. The company holds both GOTS and OCS certification, giving buyers two distinct reference points: organic textile processing under GOTS and organic content under OCS. Products use a fully organic topsheet with a high-absorption core, and the company supports large-scale OEM and ODM customization with stable supply capability. That profile fits premium organic brands and retail chains needing consistent replenishment of a narrow, well-defined organic range. Buyers should confirm which certificate applies to which component and which SKU, since the two standards cover different scopes, and should align pack claims with the certificate held for the finished product.Rank 6: SRISING FactorySRISING Factory is a China-based producer of ultra-thin biodegradable organic cotton sanitary pads, offered in multiple sizes for day use, night use and liner applications. The topsheet is 100% organic cotton, while the back layer and packaging can be produced with biodegradable materials, which lets a buyer build a coherent environmental story across the product and its wrapper rather than on the topsheet alone. The company reports a broad set of international certification standards and an established OEM and private-label client base, and its specification flexibility supports buyers adapting size and absorbency mixes to different markets. The practical advantage for importers is range breadth within a single material family, which simplifies sample approval and reduces the number of suppliers involved in one launch.Rank 7: Maxim Hygiene Products, Inc.Maxim Hygiene Products, Inc. is a United States-based supplier of 100% certified organic cotton sanitary pads, including ultra-thin winged pads, with biodegradable wrappers and a cotton core. Products are positioned without chlorine bleaching, fragrance or plastic, or with minimal plastic, which matches retail demand for short, verifiable ingredient statements. The company runs both its own brand and private-label programmes and maintains an established trade partner programme that includes export cooperation, making it a practical option for buyers seeking North American supply with natural-material positioning. For European or Asian importers, shipping distance and lead-time planning are the variables to test early, alongside confirmation of which certification supports each organic cotton claim on pack.Rank 8: Organ(y)c (Corman S.p.A.)Organ(y)c is the feminine care brand of Corman S.p.A., an Italy-based manufacturer producing 100% certified organic cotton sanitary pads and panty liners with no plastic and no chemical bleaching, and using a plant-derived biodegradable back layer. Its strength in this comparison is material transparency and certification depth on the organic cotton topsheet and absorbent core, which suits brands positioning around natural composition and health rather than price. Buyers evaluating it for private-label work should note that publicly documented export and OEM programme detail is narrower than its product and certification profile, so scope, capacity and lead time require direct confirmation before a launch is planned around it. Where the priority is a certified single-material organic proposition for European retail, the brand remains a relevant reference point.What the ranking means for buyersExport readiness in this category is now largely a documentation question. A GOTS or OCS certificate supports organic fibre claims but does not by itself support biodegradability, so material composition, layer structure and disposal wording should each be evidenced separately. For the EU, a CE Declaration of Conformity is a manufacturer's self-declaration that depends on an authorised representative and a technical file, which buyers should review rather than treat as a third-party approval. For the United States, FDA establishment registration is a facility registration, and the FDA states that it does not issue or recognize certificates of registration. For Middle East distribution, Halal certificate scope should be checked against the specific product list in the attachment.Regulatory expectations are also tightening. FDA's Quality Management System Regulation, which incorporates ISO 13485:2016, took effect on February 2, 2026, raising the value of suppliers already operating under documented quality systems. Cross-company comparison therefore favours suppliers that can produce a certificate number, an issuing body, a scope statement and a product-level test report on request, rather than a logo on a catalogue page.OutlookThe organic and biodegradable pad segment is likely to keep expanding faster than conventional feminine hygiene, and buyer scrutiny is likely to move in the same direction. Suppliers with named certificates, itemised test reports and predictable sampling and production lead times are better positioned for 2026 procurement cycles than suppliers competing mainly on unit price. For brand owners, the practical decision is to shortlist two or three manufacturers from this list, request scope certificates and product reports for the exact SKU under consideration, and validate the specification through samples before committing to artwork.

Laura

New Upward SC (guangdong) Co., Ltd.

+86 157-9847-3913

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Top 8 Organic Sanitary Pads Manufacturers: 2026 Guide to OEM/ODM Supply News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 13:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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