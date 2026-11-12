Jet Excellence Moves Beyond Digital Aircraft Records with Bluetail AI

Jet Excellence is a North Carolina-based Part 135 wholesale charter company

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records solution.

The 27-aircraft operator adopts Bluetail to turn aircraft records into maintenance intelligence and accelerate compliance workflows.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jet Excellence, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based Part 135 wholesale charter company, has selected Bluetail, the AI-powered aircraft records management platform, to manage maintenance records across its fleet of 27 aircraft.The adoption is part of Jet Excellence's broader effort to strengthen the systems supporting its wholesale charter operation. By making maintenance records easier to search and review, Bluetail is intended to help the company's teams prepare for audits, research aircraft histories and coordinate maintenance more efficiently.“Our maintenance team needs ready access to the records behind every aircraft we operate. We chose Bluetail to make those records easier to find and use, giving our people better tools to support the reliable aircraft availability our wholesale partners demand,” said McQueen Campbell, Owner and CEO of Jet Excellence.Bluetail turns an aircraft's back-to-birth records into a searchable, organized digital system. Maintenance teams can ask plain-language questions about an aircraft's history and get answers tied directly to the source document. The platform's AI also reviews records against Airworthiness Directives, Service Bulletins, inspections and component requirements, then surfaces exactly where proof of compliance lives - work that has traditionally taken technicians and directors of maintenance hours or days to complete by hand.For a wholesale charter operator, dependable aircraft availability matters to its broker partners. Faster access to maintenance documentation can support audit preparation and maintenance planning while keeping technical and compliance decisions with Jet Excellence's qualified personnel.“Jet Excellence is exactly the kind of operator the industry is going to be watching,” said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail.“Their leadership didn't wait for modernization to become a requirement. They looked at how much time their people spend chasing paperwork and decided there was a smarter way to work and to keep aircraft available for their clients. We're thrilled to bring all 27 of their aircraft onto Bluetail and to partner with a team that's committed to raising the bar for safety and efficiency.”Guerrieri added that operators like Jet Excellence are proving that AI belongs in the hangar, not just the front office.“The best maintenance teams in aviation are already stretched thin,” he said.“When you give them technology that does the research and lets them focus on the judgment calls, everyone wins - the technicians, the operator and the people on board.”Jet Excellence holds an ARGUS Platinum rating and is Wyvern Registered, reflecting its focus on safety and operational standards. The company's adoption of Bluetail extends that focus to the records that document every aircraft's airworthiness.

Jennifer Budwig

Bluetail

+1 480-789-0148

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Jet Excellence Moves Beyond Digital Aircraft Records with Bluetail AI News Provided By Bluetail November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Technology



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