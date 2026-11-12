CDT and The BLVD Group Acquire Oxford House and The Woods to Preserve Affordable Senior Homes in Decatur, IL

Acquisition expands CDT's equity footprint in Illinois and preserves 213 units for very low-income seniors

- Michael Lear, Chief Business Development Officer at CDTNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Community Development Trust, Inc. (“CDT”), and joint‐venture partner The BLVD Group recently acquired Oxford House and The Woods, which together total 213 units of senior affordable housing in Decatur, IL. The acquisition closed in fourth quarter 2026. The properties will remain a vital affordable housing resource for very low-income seniors with long-term Project-Based Section 8 contracts. Oxford House is also restricted to residents at 60% of area median income under the LIHTC program.The acquisition secures and enhances high‐quality, affordable housing with ownership capitalizing significant upfront resources to address aging building systems, improve long-term physical condition and energy efficiency, and enhance resident quality of life and comfort. The properties are located in close proximity to medical services and other amenities for their senior residents, in a market with few high-quality affordable options for very low-income seniors.“This acquisition furthers CDT's mission to preserve deeply affordable housing and enhance quality of life for residents,” said Michael Lear, Chief Business Development Officer at CDT.“We are excited to provide long-term, mission-focused capital that safeguards the property's physical condition and affordability for years to come, and we are thrilled to partner with The BLVD Group on this high-mission acquisition.”CDT provided limited‐partner equity in a joint‐venture with The BLVD Group, a mission‐aligned owner‐operator, to capitalize the acquisition. The deal expands CDT's equity portfolio presence in Illinois and advances the organization's double‐bottom‐line strategy of preserving affordable housing at scale while pursuing attractive investor outcomes.“The acquisition of Oxford House and The Woods reflects our continued commitment to preserving quality affordable housing in communities where it's needed most,” said Jake Walker, Managing Principal of The BLVD Group.“We're excited to partner with CDT to ensure these properties remain a reliable source of affordable housing for Decatur residents.”The properties offer on‐site amenities tailored to seniors, including community rooms with kitchens, outdoor garden and seating areas, and laundry facilities, and offer close proximity to the Decatur Memorial Hospital, the Decatur Family YMCA, and other neighborhood amenities.About CDT:The Community Development Trust (“CDT”) is a national investor that provides long-term capital for the preservation and creation of affordable housing. Working with local, regional, and national partners, CDT makes long-term equity investments and originates long-term mortgages. CDT currently has investments totaling more than $3.1 billion in debt and equity capital for properties in 45 states and regions - helping to preserve and create over 35,000 units of affordable housing that have provided homes for more than 125,000 residents. CDT is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) and a certified community development financial institution (CDFI).About The BLVD Group:The BLVD Group is a leading multifamily investment and development firm providing innovative solutions across the income spectrum through investments in market-rate, middle-income, and affordable housing. BLVD and its principals have successfully executed over $3 billion in investments across multiple strategies and currently own and operate a nationwide portfolio exceeding $1 billion in assets. Leveraging a strategic approach and deep industry expertise, BLVD delivers superior returns for investors while positively impacting communities nationwide.

Beth Silver

Doubet Consulting

9172092703

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

CDT and The BLVD Group Acquire Oxford House and The Woods to Preserve Affordable Senior Homes in Decatur, IL News Provided By Doubet Consulting November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.