Ahead Of 2027 Budgets, LOBO Explains The Real Cost Of Scaffolding Hire

At Miller Brewing, LOBO paid for itself within months. Figures based on LOBO's case study; results will vary.

Scaffolding hire repeats its costs on every job; LOBO is bought once and reused.

Trained site teams build and reconfigure LOBO access in-house, without waiting for contractors.

Recurring scaffolding hire costs more than the invoice shows. LOBO Systems sets out the hidden costs, and how owning reusable access can pay for itself.

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As organisations finalise their 2027 maintenance budgets, LOBO Systems, the manufacturer of tool-free modular work-at-height platforms, is encouraging sites to look again at one of their most routine costs: scaffolding hire. In a new article, The Real Cost of Scaffolding Hire – and How LOBO Can Pay for Itself, LOBO sets out the costs that never appear on a hire invoice, and explains how owning a reusable access system can pay for itself.More Than the Invoice ShowsFor many sites, scaffolding hire is treated as an unavoidable operating cost. Each job follows the same pattern: hire, call-out, wait, erect, use and dismantle, and the whole cycle is paid for again the next time access is needed. The contractor's invoice is only part of the cost. Sites also pay for:. Mobilisation, erection and dismantling labour on every job. Minimum hire periods, even for short tasks. Repeat call-outs to the same locations. Time lost waiting for contractor availability. Production downtime while maintenance is delayed, especially during breakdownsWhat Owning Access Has DeliveredLOBO customers have reported significant savings from bringing access in-house. General Motors has used LOBO at its Wentzville, Missouri plant for many years and has since adopted it at other facilities. GM has reported reductions of more than 50% in outsourced scaffolding spend at some sites, and Marks & Spencer has used LOBO across conveyors, automated guided vehicles and monorail systems in automated distribution.At Miller Brewing, a facility previously spending around £98,000 a year on scaffolding invested around £15,000 in LOBO and saved around £82,000 in its first year, recovering the investment within months. Assuming the same level of scaffolding each year, the site would have spent around £294,000 over three years, against around £18,000 for LOBO including training: a saving of around £276,000. Results vary from site to site, but the pattern is the same: the cost of hire recurs, while the cost of owning access does not.Calculate the Cost of Doing NothingLOBO recommends that sites review the last 12 months before setting next year's budget:. Total spend on scaffolding and access hire. The number of call-outs. The areas accessed, and how often the same locations came up. Time lost waiting for access to be put in placeWhere the same areas need access again and again, a reusable modular access system that trained staff can build, use, dismantle, store and reuse is often the lower-cost option. Hire still has its place for one-off projects, major construction and specialised scaffolding. The question for routine maintenance is how much recurring spend could be removed by owning the solution.Get an Indicative FigureLOBO can review a site's current access requirements, identify suitable applications, develop initial platform designs and provide an indicative investment figure. Read the full article, The Real Cost of Scaffolding Hire, or book a free 15-minute online demonstration at .About LOBO SystemsLOBO Systems designs and supplies the LOBO Advanced Platform System, a modular, tool-free work-at-height access system built as a safer, stronger and more flexible alternative to traditional scaffolding and aluminium tower systems. Operating since 1994 and headquartered in Derby, UK, with a US base in Pittsburgh, LOBO supplies organisations across automotive, manufacturing, distribution, food and beverage, aerospace and energy, helping them reduce downtime, cut recurring access costs and take control of working at height. LOBO Systems has held ISO 9001 certification since 2017.

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Ahead of 2027 Budgets, LOBO Explains the Real Cost of Scaffolding Hire News Provided By LOBO Systems Ltd November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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