&Pizza Goes Beyond The Pie With First-Ever &Wings

The new permanent menu addition arrives Nov. 16 alongside New Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork pizza made for the perfect pairing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pizza and wings just got a new player. On Nov. 16, &pizza is expanding beyond the pie for the first time with the launch of its first-ever new &WINGS, a new line of crispy and juice wings, baked in the same ovens as its famous pizzas. And because no order should fly solo, the launch also brings a new Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza to the menu for a limited time.New &Wings are joining the &Pizza menu for good, giving guests another way to build their next meal. Available in eight and sixteen-piece sizes, New &Wings bring four bold flavor options to the table: Buffalo, Smokey BBQ, Voodoo Dry Rub and Garlic Parmesan. While &wings are here to stay, individual flavors may rotate, keeping things fresh with new ways to get saucy.“Pizza will always be at the heart of the &Pizza menu, but our pizza customers and shop employees have requested the addition of wings for years,” said Julia Simon, Director of Brand Marketing at &pizza.“&wings are a natural addition to the menu and gives our guests even more ways to build a meal they love, in ways that only &pizza can deliver.”New &wings perfectly complement &pizza's latest pie, the new Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza, designed to bring the barbecue flavor combination full circle. The new Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork pizza features smoky bbq pulled pork, tangy bbq sauce, and fresh jalapenos for a sweet, smokey pizza with a little bit of spice. Together, the new additions give guests another way to mix, match and make a meal their own, whether they're ordering a pie, adding wings to the spread or going all in on both.Beginning Nov. 16, &wings will join the permanent menu and the Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork Pizza will make a limited-time appearance, both at all &pizza locations. &wings will be offered in-store, online, through third-party delivery and as part of &pizza's catering menu.Guests can get even more out of every pie with the &pizza loyalty rewards program. Members earn &coin with every order, whether ordering in-store, online or ahead, then cash in on perks including free pies, secret drops and exclusive offers. The &pizza app is available on iOS and Android. To learn more visit .About &pizzaAt &pizza (pronounced and pizza), we serve up more than handcrafted pies. The ampersand stands for unity, community, and bringing people together - just like pizza does. Every shop is built around flavor, individuality, and connection. It's fast-casual, fully customizable, and always made fresh for you. &pizza isn't just where you grab a pie. It's where the rule-breakers, risk-takers, and flavor chasers come to fuel up. We were born in D.C. but made for everywhere - built on the belief that pizza should be personal, places should feel electric, and every guest should feel like part of the crew. To learn more visit .

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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&Pizza Goes Beyond the Pie with First-Ever &Wings News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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