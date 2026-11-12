Influential Women: Lauren Fowler: Building A Faith-Driven, People-First Automation Company For The Utilities Industry

VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- President and CEO of Hampton Roads Automation Leads a Women-Owned Company Delivering SCADA, Controls, and Electrical Services to Public Utilities and Critical InfrastructureWAVERLY, Va. - Lauren Fowler is the President and CEO of Hampton Roads Automation (HRA), a Virginia-based automation and controls company serving water and wastewater utilities and critical infrastructure. HRA delivers SCADA system integration, electrical and instrumentation (E&I) services, control panel fabrication, and 24/7 emergency support. The company is a certified system integrator for Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, SimpliScada, AVEVA, and VTScada.HRA was founded in September 2021 with Lauren's husband as a founding member, while Lauren continued her career in public-sector utilities. In January 2025, she left public service to work full-time for the family business.Lauren brings 15 years of public utility experience to HRA, including four years in executive leadership. Through roles with organizations including the Hampton Roads Sanitation District, the City of Petersburg (VA), and Warren County (NC), she worked her way from Material Operations Coordinator to Administrative Service Manager for Public Works and Utilities, finishing her public career as Assistant Director of Public Utilities in North Carolina, where she also obtained her Class C Distribution Operator license. She also earned her Virginia Contracting Associate (VCA) certification and spent more than 10 years in public procurement, giving her a firsthand understanding of how utilities plan, buy, and manage critical work.Today, as President and CEO, she leads a business founded on integrity, expertise, and service, guiding the company's growth as a trusted partner to the communities it serves.Her operations experience became the foundation for HRA's organizational structure, procurement processes, contracting opportunities, employee programs, and building a family-oriented workplace culture. Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and continues to invest in her professional development by pursuing her SHRM certification and maintaining her knowledge of public procurement and utility processes.HRA is a DPOR Class A Contractor (electrical specialty) in Virginia and, under her leadership, she pushed HRA to become a Virginia Registered Apprenticeship Partner for electrical apprenticeship and became a Department of Defense SkillBridge employer to provide internship opportunities for transitioning service members from the Armed Forces. In late 2024, HRA received an award from Governor Glen Youngkin as a V3 – Virginia Values Veterans Program Certified Employer, furthering opportunities for veterans and their families. This stemmed from her desire to provide meaningful opportunities. HRA is certified as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), and Small, Women-owned, and Minority-owned Business (SWaM).Lauren is an active member of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the American Water Works Association, the Virginia Rural Water Association, and the Virginia Association of Governmental Purchasing. She plays a role with the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce and contributes to community events locally.Lauren attributes her success to her faith and the people she works alongside every day. She and her husband share the belief that the company ultimately belongs to Jesus, and that perspective has shaped every decision they have made. While her background has given her a strong foundation, she sees her greatest strength as investing in people and helping them succeed. Balancing leadership with raising six children in a blended family has taught her resilience, humility, and the importance of leading with grace as part of the village.Her leadership philosophy is rooted in faith, fairness, and respect. Lauren believes every employee deserves to feel valued, supported, and empowered, and she fosters a culture where teamwork and personal growth go hand in hand. Watching the company grow into something that serves its community, her team, and their families continues to inspire her.While Lauren admits her journey was not always easy or straightforward, she has always learned along the way and kept a positive attitude toward progression within every community she's served. A true public service heart. While she jokes about joining council or any other community service board, taking a more leadership role in her community is in her future.Honored as one of the Influential Women of 2026, Lauren hopes her journey encourages other women to pursue leadership opportunities confidently, embrace challenges with resilience, and lead with authenticity, compassion, and purpose. Lauren Fowler stands as a leader whose faith and care for people are building a company with lasting value for its employees and communities.Learn More about Lauren Fowler:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Lauren Fowler: Building a Faith-Driven, People-First Automation Company for the Utilities Industry News Provided By Influential Women November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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