3,000 And Counting: Spotlight Energy Solutions Reaches Major Electric Vehicle Charging Milestone

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) South Jersey-based energy services firm reaches major milestone, reflecting growing demand for EV charging infrastructure across residential, commercial markets

AUDUBON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spotlight Energy Solutions, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charger installation firm and provider of electrical services, today announced that it has recently completed the installation of its 3,000th EV charger, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued growth and its contribution to the expansion of electric vehicle infrastructure.The achievement reflects Spotlight's commitment to helping homeowners, businesses, and property owners prepare for an increasingly electrified future. From residential garages and multifamily properties to commercial facilities and workplace parking lots, Spotlight has helped customers in New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware make EV charging more accessible, convenient, and reliable."Reaching 3,000 EV charger installations is an exciting milestone for our team and a testament to the growing demand for reliable charging infrastructure," said Marc Bondad, General Manager and Co-Owner of Spotlight Energy Solutions. "Every installation represents another homeowner or business taking a meaningful step toward modernizing and future-proofing their property. We're proud of our team of expert electricians that is making this transition easier.”As electric vehicle adoption continues to rise in response to higher fuel costs and increasingly competitive EV product lines, the need for dependable charging infrastructure is growing. Spotlight works with residential and commercial customers to design and install charging solutions tailored to their properties, electrical systems, and long-term needs. Spotlight also works side-by-side with clients to help them realize municipal and utility rebates and incentives available for EV charger installation. For example, in New Jersey, PSE&G customers can earn up to $1,500 in on-bill credits for installing a residential EV charger, while the state offers a $250 incentive for EV chargers.In additional to attracting customers organically across South and Central Jersey, the Jersey Shore, Delaware, Philadelphia and the Main Line, Spotlight has strategic partnerships with national electrification companies including Qmerit, Electrum, and Treehouse. These firms, in turn, partner with major automobile dealers including GM, Ford, Honda, Kia and Tesla to refer electric vehicle purchasers to Spotlight for their home EV charger installation.Beyond EV charging, Spotlight Energy Solutions provides a broad range of electrical and energy modernization services, including electrical panel upgrades, lighting, smart home technology, knob-and-tube rewiring and battery backup systems.With 3,000 chargers installed, Spotlight is focused on building on that momentum-helping more homes and businesses modernize their properties, and prepare for the energy and electrification needs of tomorrow.About Spotlight Energy SolutionsSpotlight Energy Solutions helps homeowners and businesses modernize their properties through EV charger installations, electrical upgrades and repairs, lighting, smart home technology, and building automation. Serving customers throughout South Jersey, Central New Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware, Spotlight is committed to making buildings smarter, more efficient, and ready for the future.For more information, visit or call (856) 429-3339.

Matt Bergheiser

Spotlight Energy Solutions

+1 856-429-3339

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3,000 and Counting: Spotlight Energy Solutions Reaches Major Electric Vehicle Charging Milestone News Provided By Celsius Companies November 12, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment



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