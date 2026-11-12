Gujarat: PM Modi's Address, Rallies And Public Meetings Planned For Birsa Munda Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will organise a rally and public meeting in Isanpur on November 15 to mark the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address scheduled to be broadcast live at around 500 locations across the country.

The programme will be held at Birsa Munda Garden, near Pushpak Society and Moni Hotel in Isanpur, on Sunday.

The civic body has invited tribal community leaders, residents and young people to participate in the rally and public meeting.

Announcing the programme on Thursday, city Mayor Hitesh Barot and Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel appealed to citizens to attend in large numbers.

Barot said, "Birsa Munda's birth anniversary is not merely a celebration but an occasion to remember his struggle, courage, sacrifice and contribution to the tribal community."

He said the live broadcast of the Prime Minister's address at around 500 locations nationwide would make the occasion a national-level programme.

Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel said Birsa Munda's contribution to India's freedom struggle and the fight for the rights of tribal communities would continue to inspire generations.

"The rally and public meeting aimed to take his story of courage, struggle and dedication to the nation to younger generations," he added.

The celebrations will also be held in Gandhinagar, where the district administration has planned a district-level Tribal Pride Day programme at the Town Hall on November 15.

District Collector (in-charge) Digant Brahmbhatt chaired a meeting of officials and employees at the Gandhinagar District Panchayat office to review preparations for the event.

Minister of State, Swaroopji Thakor, will attend the programme, along with the district panchayat president, MPs, MLAs and a large number of residents.

The two programmes are part of the wider state and national celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

The state is observing Tribal Pride Day from November 12 to 18, with activities planned across 14 tribal districts, 55 Assembly constituencies, all 34 districts and 17 municipal corporations.

As part of the state-level celebrations, the government has announced development projects worth more than Rs 2,300 crore to be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid on November 15.

It has also announced land ownership documents carrying 7/12 records for more than 18,828 tribal beneficiaries, along with plans to establish 14 'Johar Cafes' to promote local tribal cuisine and products.

Birsa Munda, who led a tribal uprising against British rule and fought for the rights of indigenous communities over their land, forests and water, remains an important figure in India's freedom struggle.

The Union government declared November 15, his birth anniversary, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in 2021 to recognise the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.