Bihar STF Arrests Top 10 Most-Wanted Criminal 'Tiger' In Samastipur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police has arrested Abhishek Kumar, alias 'Tiger', who was among the top 10 most-wanted criminals in Darbhanga district, in connection with several serious cases, including robberies at an Axis Bank branch in Begusarai and a jewellery showroom in Darbhanga.

The arrest was made by a special STF team during a raid in the Bangra police station area of Samastipur district on Wednesday night.

According to an STF press statement issued on Thursday, Abhishek is a native of Govindpur village under Mansurchak police station in Begusarai district.

His father has been identified as Bhushan Mahto, also known as Chandra Bhushan Mahto.

Darbhanga Police had been searching for him in connection with a case registered at the Darbhanga Town police station.

Investigators allege that Abhishek was involved in two major armed robberies this year.

The first took place on March 24 at an Axis Bank branch in the Teghra police station area of Begusarai, where armed criminals allegedly looted the premises at gunpoint.

The second incident occurred on April 3 at Prem Jewellers in Badi Bazar, under Darbhanga Town police station limits.

The robbers allegedly used firearms to threaten the staff and carry out the robbery.

Police have accused Abhishek of playing a key role in this incident.

According to the STF, four serious criminal cases are registered against him across police stations in Darbhanga, Samastipur and Begusarai districts.

These include cases related to attempted murder, robbery, dacoity and violations of the Arms Act.

Following his arrest, the STF and local police are questioning the accused to establish the roles of other suspected members of the gang and trace those who remain absconding.

Investigators are hopeful that questioning Abhishek will provide further leads about the gang's network and the whereabouts of other suspects.

Officials claimed that other accused will be arrested soon.