TN Govt Announces Interest Relief For 6496 Housing Board Allottees

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced a special interest relief scheme for Housing Board allottees who have failed to clear their dues despite completing their instalment tenure, paving the way for around 6,496 beneficiaries to obtain sale deeds for their properties.

The scheme will cover people allotted plots, houses and apartments under the Tamil Nadu Housing Board's instalment purchase schemes whose repayment periods ended on or before March 31, 2026, according to an official statement.

Eligible allottees will receive concessions on specified interest charges if they settle their outstanding dues in a single payment. The government said the initiative would operate as a special scheme for one year.

Chief Minister Joseph Vijay ordered its implementation to ease the financial burden on allottees and facilitate the early issuance of sale deeds, which remain pending because the beneficiaries have not paid the entire amount due.

The relief package includes concessions on penal interest and capitalised interest, along with a waiver of five months' interest for each year on the difference arising from the final determination of land cost.

The government said the measure followed an announcement made by the Housing and Urban Development Minister during the Assembly debate on the department's demand for grants for the 2026–27 financial year.

According to the statement, approximately 6,496 allottees have yet to receive sale deeds even though the instalment periods for their properties have expired. The special concession is intended to help them settle their dues and complete the process of obtaining the documents.

The government estimates that the scheme will generate around Rs 92.39 crore in receipts for the Housing Board. Allottees are expected to receive a combined benefit of Rs 18.45 crore through the interest concessions.

The initiative links relief on accumulated interest charges to the settlement of pending payments, offering eligible beneficiaries an opportunity to resolve their outstanding liabilities within the special scheme's duration.

For the Housing Board, the measure is expected to facilitate recovery of overdue amounts while enabling it to issue sale deeds to beneficiaries who fulfil the payment requirements.

The eligibility cutoff applies specifically to the expiry of the instalment period: only allottees whose repayment tenure ended by March 31, 2026, and who still have unpaid dues will come under the announced scheme, subject to the stipulated one-time settlement requirement.