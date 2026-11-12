Bihar To Deliver PDS Rations To Doorsteps Of People Above 75 From Next Year: CM Samrat Choudhary

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 12 (IANS) Elderly people above the age of 75 in Bihar will no longer have to visit Public Distribution System (PDS) shops to collect their monthly ration, as the state government will begin doorstep delivery of foodgrains to them from next year, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, where new beneficiaries were issued ration cards and licences for newly allotted PDS shops were distributed.

The programme was inaugurated by Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, along with Food and Consumer Protection Minister Ashok Choudhary were also present.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that Bihar had issued 2.09 crore ration cards, benefiting around 8.46 crore people.

Ahead of Diwali, another 23 lakh beneficiaries had been enrolled under the ration card scheme, he added.

He urged other eligible families to apply for ration cards and assured them that new cards would be issued within 30 days of receiving applications.

The Chief Minister also said all ration card holders had been linked to the Ayushman Bharat scheme, bringing around 2.75 crore additional people under its coverage.

He said the Bihar government's objective was not limited to providing food security to poor families, but also ensuring access to free medical treatment when they needed it.

Announcing another development initiative, CM Samrat Choudhary said that around Rs 22,000 crore would be spent by March 31 under the 'Seva Sankalp aur Kayakalp Abhiyan'.

"The funds would be utilised for constructing roads, school buildings, health centres, Anganwadi centres, Kanya Vivah Bhavans and Chhath ghats in villages and urban wards."

He also directed officials and public representatives to observe 'Panchayat Vikas Diwas' on the last Sunday of every month.

During these meetings, development projects in panchayats would be reviewed, while details of expenditure and progress would be documented.

The state government said the initiatives were aimed at providing relief to elderly citizens and poor families while accelerating infrastructure and development work across Bihar.