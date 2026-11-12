Fresh Low-Pressure System May Push Up Mercury In South Bengal, Chill To Return From Saturday

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) A fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, potentially causing a temporary rise in temperatures across south Bengal before cooler weather returns from Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, a cyclonic circulation has already developed over the Gulf of Mannar and the system is expected to gain strength as it moves towards the Andaman Sea and the adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. There is a possibility of it developing into a deep depression on Friday, with a well-marked depression likely to form over the subsequent 48 hours.

Under its influence, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy on Friday, with the possibility of light rainfall in some areas.

Another cyclonic circulation is currently positioned over northeastern Bangladesh. Meanwhile, a low-pressure trough extending from Andhra Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh has moved across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, influencing weather conditions over parts of eastern India.

The weather in south Bengal is expected to undergo a change from Thursday. Light rainfall is likely at isolated places in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore on Thursday and Friday.

However, dry weather is likely to return across south Bengal from Saturday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next few days, bringing back the winter chill. The western districts are likely to experience a noticeable nip in the air during the morning and evening hours.

North Bengal is also expected to witness predominantly dry weather, with temperatures likely to decline gradually over the next few days.

In Kolkata, the possibility of rainfall is expected to diminish from Friday, while temperatures may begin falling from Saturday, bringing relief from the recent rise in mercury.

On Wednesday, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum stood at 22.2 degrees, one degree above normal. Relative humidity ranged between 65 and 97 per cent.