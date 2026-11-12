Pantheon Development Achieves Fifth JVC Project Milestone With Elysee Heights Handover

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 193-unit residential and retail development delivered on time to homeowners and investors, adding to the developer's growing JVC portfolio Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE: Pantheon Development has officially handed over Elysee Heights, its residential and retail development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), delivering 183 stylish homes and 10 retail units to owners on time.

Located in Al Barsha South Fourth, Elysee Heights comprises 70 studios, 108 one-bedroom apartments and five two-bedroom apartments, alongside 10 retail units serving residents and the surrounding community.

The mix reflects sustained demand in JVC for well finished, efficiently planned homes that appeal to first-time buyers, young professionals, and investors seeking strong rental performance in one of Dubai's most active residential districts.

Designed around the developer's commitment to elevated yet attainable living, Elysee Heights pairs sleek contemporary architecture with open, light-filled layouts and high-quality finishes throughout. Residents have access to a resort-style swimming pool, a fully equipped gymnasium, dedicated parking and round-the-clock security, creating a home environment that balances comfort with everyday practicality.

The development's position in JVC offers direct access to Dubai's main highways and key destinations. Mall of the Emirates is around 15 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah, and Expo City Dubai are all within approximately 20 minutes.

Crucially, Al Maktoum International Airport, the focus of Dubai's next phase of aviation-led growth, is around 30 minutes' drive.Located in JVC, the development benefits from convenient access to Dubai's major highways and some of the city's most iconic destinations and strategic hubs. Key locations, including Mall of the Emirates, are approximately 15 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and Expo City Dubai can all be reached within around 20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport, a key driver of Dubai's next phase of aviation-led growth, is also approximately 30 minutes away by car.

“Handing over Elysee Heights is a proud moment for everyone at Pantheon and, above all, for the families and investors who placed their trust in us. Every home we deliver is a promise kept, and this project shows what is possible when thoughtful design, quality construction and a well-connected location come together. JVC continues to be one of Dubai's most vibrant communities, and we are delighted to be adding to it with homes people will genuinely enjoy living in,” said Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder of Pantheon Development.The handover of Elysee Heights follows the completion of Pantheon Boulevard, Pantheon Elysee I, II and III, and comes as the developer advances a pipeline that includes Maison Elysee1,2 &3 in JVC, VOXA in JVT and ONE RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah.

About Pantheon Development:

Pantheon Development is a purpose-driven real estate company founded by Kalpesh Kinariwala to create spaces that blend architectural excellence with vibrant community living. Responding to a gap in Dubai's market, Pantheon delivers high-quality, aspirational homes designed for modern life – without excessive costs or delays. From its first project in JVC, Pantheon redefined affordable luxury through smart design and lifestyle-driven amenities. Known for on-time delivery and customer-first values, the company has earned trust across Dubai's evolving landscape. Today, Pantheon continues to expand, offering residential and commercial developments built on innovation, integrity, and a commitment to making dream homes a reality.