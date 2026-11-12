Global startup ecosystems converge in Dubai to unlock international growth at Expand North Star 2026
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE 12 November: Startup ecosystems spanning the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East will converge in Dubai this December as Expand North Star 2026 welcomes national pavilions, trade agencies and AI startups from across the globe, reaffirming the UAE’s standing as a strategic gateway to international markets.
Uniting entrepreneurial ambition and technological innovation from across continents, the event will provide a powerful platform for founders and emerging technology companies to attract investment, forge strategic partnerships and unlock new commercial opportunities, strengthening ties between some of the world’s most dynamic startup economies.
Running from 7 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and 8-10 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, Expand North Star will reunite with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech, AI and startup show. The dual-blockbuster showcase converges 6,000-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors from more than 80 countries, reaffirming Dubai’s status as a global epicentre of tech collaboration.
Organised by inD with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as Digital Economy Partner, Expand North Star cements the UAE’s reputation as a global investment and entrepreneurship hub. In 2025, the country attracted a record US$48.3 billion in foreign direct investment, while international companies accounted for 75 per cent of the 1,690 digital startups supported by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy that year.
Among the countries showcasing their innovation capabilities are Canada, Italy and Thailand, alongside major delegations from Brazil, China, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine and Serbia. Further participation from Austria, Belgium, Egypt, France, Mauritania, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia and the United States underscores the gathering’s cross-continental reach, uniting diverse technologies, entrepreneurial talent and investment opportunities from some of the world’s most established and emerging startup ecosystems.
The Canada Startup Association’s third consecutive appearance at Expand North Star will be marked by its first-ever national pavilion. Delegates will showcase everything from AI-driven business tools and financial inclusion platforms to cardiovascular health applications and advanced photonics. On 7 December, the association is co-organising the first Canada Mobility Summit with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and the Canadian Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates to look at what the local transport sector has to offer Canadian tech firms.
“Dubai puts investors and potential customers in multiple international markets within reach of our Canadian founders,” said Hammad Siddiqui, Executive Director of the Canada Startup Association. “We are about making those connections count, be it for a pilot project, a distribution partner or an investor relationship. Having our own pavilion is key to a stronger regional profile for Canadian innovation.”
Thirty Italian startups and SMEs will be attending under the aegis of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). They focus on technologies that solve industrial and commercial problems, such as an AI platform to cut energy use and CO2 emissions in industrial pumping by as much as 60 per cent, technology that detects AI-cloned voices and sensors for autonomous robotics. The Italian Pavilion will facilitate meetings between investors and companies wanting to do business in the GCC and beyond.
“The UAE is a strategic partner for us, especially in industrial AI, healthcare and sustainability,” said Valerio Soldani, ITA’s Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman. “Expand North Star is where our startups can deal directly with the kind of businesses and investors who can open up new markets for their technology. We want our people to go home from Dubai with some hard-nosed opportunities for growth.”
Thailand’s pavilion will house 12 companies, and the Thai MarTech Association will demonstrate the nation’s advances in AI, agri-tech, climate and marketing technology. Headed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the delegation is looking to make inroads in the UAE and further afield in the Middle East and North Africa.
“The UAE is an important gateway for our technology companies into the Middle East and North Africa,” notes Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai. “With Expand North Star, we can put our innovators in front of international partners and foster some exchange of technology. The fact that the Thai MarTech Association is there speaks to the potential for our ecosystems to work together.”
The participation of these international delegations reflects the increasing importance of cross-border collaboration in the global startup economy, with Dubai providing a meeting point for companies from different markets seeking access to capital and international customers.
Expand North Star's 2026 programme begins with the GITEX Summit on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by the startup exhibition at DEC from 8–10 December. GITEX GLOBAL continues until 11 December. The event will also feature ScaleX, connecting high-growth companies with investors and corporate buyers, alongside Supernova 0X, offering equity-free cash prizes.
New features for 2026 also include GITEX Healthtech, advancing healthcare through AI and breakthrough science; ENS Founders Academy, enabling entrepreneurs to learn from investors, operators, and unicorn builders; and Apollo100, promoting business opportunities across 100 global destinations.
For more information on Expand North Star, please visit:
–ENDS–
Uniting entrepreneurial ambition and technological innovation from across continents, the event will provide a powerful platform for founders and emerging technology companies to attract investment, forge strategic partnerships and unlock new commercial opportunities, strengthening ties between some of the world’s most dynamic startup economies.
Running from 7 December at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and 8-10 December at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) in Expo City Dubai, Expand North Star will reunite with GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest tech, AI and startup show. The dual-blockbuster showcase converges 6,000-plus enterprise and startup exhibitors from more than 80 countries, reaffirming Dubai’s status as a global epicentre of tech collaboration.
Organised by inD with Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy as Digital Economy Partner, Expand North Star cements the UAE’s reputation as a global investment and entrepreneurship hub. In 2025, the country attracted a record US$48.3 billion in foreign direct investment, while international companies accounted for 75 per cent of the 1,690 digital startups supported by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy that year.
Among the countries showcasing their innovation capabilities are Canada, Italy and Thailand, alongside major delegations from Brazil, China, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Palestine and Serbia. Further participation from Austria, Belgium, Egypt, France, Mauritania, Oman, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia and the United States underscores the gathering’s cross-continental reach, uniting diverse technologies, entrepreneurial talent and investment opportunities from some of the world’s most established and emerging startup ecosystems.
The Canada Startup Association’s third consecutive appearance at Expand North Star will be marked by its first-ever national pavilion. Delegates will showcase everything from AI-driven business tools and financial inclusion platforms to cardiovascular health applications and advanced photonics. On 7 December, the association is co-organising the first Canada Mobility Summit with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority and the Canadian Business Council Dubai and the Northern Emirates to look at what the local transport sector has to offer Canadian tech firms.
“Dubai puts investors and potential customers in multiple international markets within reach of our Canadian founders,” said Hammad Siddiqui, Executive Director of the Canada Startup Association. “We are about making those connections count, be it for a pilot project, a distribution partner or an investor relationship. Having our own pavilion is key to a stronger regional profile for Canadian innovation.”
Thirty Italian startups and SMEs will be attending under the aegis of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). They focus on technologies that solve industrial and commercial problems, such as an AI platform to cut energy use and CO2 emissions in industrial pumping by as much as 60 per cent, technology that detects AI-cloned voices and sensors for autonomous robotics. The Italian Pavilion will facilitate meetings between investors and companies wanting to do business in the GCC and beyond.
“The UAE is a strategic partner for us, especially in industrial AI, healthcare and sustainability,” said Valerio Soldani, ITA’s Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Oman. “Expand North Star is where our startups can deal directly with the kind of businesses and investors who can open up new markets for their technology. We want our people to go home from Dubai with some hard-nosed opportunities for growth.”
Thailand’s pavilion will house 12 companies, and the Thai MarTech Association will demonstrate the nation’s advances in AI, agri-tech, climate and marketing technology. Headed by the Department of International Trade Promotion, the delegation is looking to make inroads in the UAE and further afield in the Middle East and North Africa.
“The UAE is an important gateway for our technology companies into the Middle East and North Africa,” notes Pitichai Ratananaka, Executive Director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai. “With Expand North Star, we can put our innovators in front of international partners and foster some exchange of technology. The fact that the Thai MarTech Association is there speaks to the potential for our ecosystems to work together.”
The participation of these international delegations reflects the increasing importance of cross-border collaboration in the global startup economy, with Dubai providing a meeting point for companies from different markets seeking access to capital and international customers.
Expand North Star's 2026 programme begins with the GITEX Summit on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by the startup exhibition at DEC from 8–10 December. GITEX GLOBAL continues until 11 December. The event will also feature ScaleX, connecting high-growth companies with investors and corporate buyers, alongside Supernova 0X, offering equity-free cash prizes.
New features for 2026 also include GITEX Healthtech, advancing healthcare through AI and breakthrough science; ENS Founders Academy, enabling entrepreneurs to learn from investors, operators, and unicorn builders; and Apollo100, promoting business opportunities across 100 global destinations.
For more information on Expand North Star, please visit:
–ENDS–
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