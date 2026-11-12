FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 Resumes For Round 2

MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Nov 12 (IANS) The FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 will resume for the second round at the Kari Motor Speedway as drivers look to make the most of it after their differing outcomes in the first round.

The second round will see two days of gripping action across Saturday and Sunday as 18 races are lined up in Coimbatore.

The first round in the LGB Formula 4 saw three different race winners in three races. Arya Singh won the Saturday wet contest by 2.456 seconds, while Meco Racing's Dhruvh Goswami won Sunday's first race by 0.356 seconds. Balaprasath converted his pole to a win in the third one in what was a rain-hit finale on Sunday. Mehul Agarwal was close in all three races, while Raghul Rangasamy ended on the podium twice.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Vadodara's Kabir Sahoch has dominated the Amateur races, while the Professionals saw three different race winners. Sahoch won all three races by margins of 2.298, 3.218 and 1.793 seconds. Mumbai's Saurav Sanjay Dey came close as he chased Sahoch, having climbed from 10th to fifth in his opening race and then securing a second-place and a third-place finish in the other two races.

The Professionals saw three different race winners in the event as Coimbatore's Senthil Kumar took Race 1 from pole by 0.025 seconds. Navaneeth Kumar then mastered a red-flag restart and took the chequered flag in Race 2, while Bengaluru's Anish Shetty won the last race on Sunday from fifth on the grid.

In the JK Tyre Levitas Cup, Mumbai's Pratik Sonawane won both the Gentleman races and also clocked the fastest lap of 1:24.681 on Sunday, while Sidharth Balasundaram came second in both the races.

In the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Meco Racing's Shatveer Shetty won both the races to start the season on a high note. DTS Racing's Augustine Boby finished second in both races, and Sri Lanka's Aadam Junaid completed the podium each time.

In the Super Saloon, both the Super Stock races were won by DTS Racing's Diljith T S, while Noida's Aman Nagdev won the races in the Indian Touring Cars. The Indian Junior Touring Cars race was won by Team Performance Racing's Deepak Ravikumar.

In the Indian Super Touring Cars, Arka Motorsports' Arjun Narendran won on Saturday, but Biren Pithawalla of Team N1 Intervalve took Sunday's wet race.