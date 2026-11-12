Zelenskyy Demands Europe Seat at Peace Talks, Urges Missile Aid
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Thursday for Europe to be made a permanent participant in peace negotiations, saying the latest round of talks was substantive.
“We need to make sure that Europe becomes a regular part of these negotiations. From what I have heard from our delegation, the talks were serious, not empty,” Zelenskyy said at the opening of European Political Community summit in Dublin.
Zelenskyy pointed to a prisoner exchange agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as a key outcome of two days of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Security guarantees also featured heavily in the discussions, he said, and he pressed European leaders to give the issue closer attention.
“When the Americans and Russians talk about this, it’s not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it’s more about some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia, and we find this approach a bit strange,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader said his country’s priorities have not changed, with air defense interceptors and missiles at the top of the list.
“I urge you to take this very seriously and help us find these missiles,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine also needs F-16 fighter jets and ammunition, along with backing for its energy infrastructure as winter approaches.
“We need to make sure that Europe becomes a regular part of these negotiations. From what I have heard from our delegation, the talks were serious, not empty,” Zelenskyy said at the opening of European Political Community summit in Dublin.
Zelenskyy pointed to a prisoner exchange agreement between Moscow and Kyiv as a key outcome of two days of US-mediated Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Security guarantees also featured heavily in the discussions, he said, and he pressed European leaders to give the issue closer attention.
“When the Americans and Russians talk about this, it’s not just about security guarantees for Ukraine. In fact, it’s more about some kind of new security framework between Europe and Russia, and we find this approach a bit strange,” he said.
The Ukrainian leader said his country’s priorities have not changed, with air defense interceptors and missiles at the top of the list.
“I urge you to take this very seriously and help us find these missiles,” he said.
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine also needs F-16 fighter jets and ammunition, along with backing for its energy infrastructure as winter approaches.
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