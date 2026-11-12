Arab League Warns of Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen’s Taiz
(MENAFN) Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy warned on Thursday that continued restrictions on essential supplies entering Yemen’s southwestern Taiz province could trigger a major humanitarian crisis, calling on the Houthis to immediately allow aid deliveries to resume.
In a statement released on the Arab League’s website, Fahmy voiced “deep concern over the deterioration of health conditions” in Taiz, noting that hospitals were suffering from “acute shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies.”
He cautioned that the lack of essential resources could force medical facilities to suspend critical services, including the operation of incubators for premature and newborn infants.
Fahmy said the continued disruption of supplies “directly endangers the lives of children and patients,” emphasizing that denying civilians access to healthcare and humanitarian assistance was unacceptable.
“Saving lives cannot be delayed or subjected to any political or military calculations,” he said, holding the Houthis accountable for the humanitarian impact of the restrictions.
He urged authorities to guarantee safe passage for patients and healthcare workers, launch investigations into reported violations and ensure accountability for “anyone found responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid or terrorizing civilians.”
The Arab League chief also appealed to humanitarian agencies and relevant parties to take immediate action to provide hospitals with fuel, oxygen and medicines, while ensuring that these supplies reach facilities safely and without interruption.
Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Wednesday that conditions in Taiz city were worsening as vital supply routes remained disrupted and pressure on essential services increased.
The UN office reported that roads connecting the city to areas under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government remained blocked or closed because of fighting, restricting the movement of life-saving assistance and commercial supplies.
Taiz province is currently sheltering approximately 140,000 people displaced since early August, representing more than 40% of the nearly 330,000 people forced from their homes across Yemen during the same period, according to OCHA.
The latest escalation forms part of a wider military campaign that began in July and is regarded as the most extensive since relative calm followed a truce that started in April 2022.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces, triggering a civil war. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
In a statement released on the Arab League’s website, Fahmy voiced “deep concern over the deterioration of health conditions” in Taiz, noting that hospitals were suffering from “acute shortages of fuel, oxygen, medicines and medical supplies.”
He cautioned that the lack of essential resources could force medical facilities to suspend critical services, including the operation of incubators for premature and newborn infants.
Fahmy said the continued disruption of supplies “directly endangers the lives of children and patients,” emphasizing that denying civilians access to healthcare and humanitarian assistance was unacceptable.
“Saving lives cannot be delayed or subjected to any political or military calculations,” he said, holding the Houthis accountable for the humanitarian impact of the restrictions.
He urged authorities to guarantee safe passage for patients and healthcare workers, launch investigations into reported violations and ensure accountability for “anyone found responsible for obstructing humanitarian aid or terrorizing civilians.”
The Arab League chief also appealed to humanitarian agencies and relevant parties to take immediate action to provide hospitals with fuel, oxygen and medicines, while ensuring that these supplies reach facilities safely and without interruption.
Separately, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Wednesday that conditions in Taiz city were worsening as vital supply routes remained disrupted and pressure on essential services increased.
The UN office reported that roads connecting the city to areas under the control of Yemen’s internationally recognized government remained blocked or closed because of fighting, restricting the movement of life-saving assistance and commercial supplies.
Taiz province is currently sheltering approximately 140,000 people displaced since early August, representing more than 40% of the nearly 330,000 people forced from their homes across Yemen during the same period, according to OCHA.
The latest escalation forms part of a wider military campaign that began in July and is regarded as the most extensive since relative calm followed a truce that started in April 2022.
Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces, triggering a civil war. A Saudi-led coalition entered the conflict in March 2015 to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government.
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