Iran-Linked Hackers Suspected in Belgian Supermarket Cyberattacks
(MENAFN) Belgian security services have found indications that hacker groups tied to Iran may be behind recent cyberattacks on refrigeration systems at supermarkets and retailers across the country, Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin said Thursday.
Quintin told a national news agency that authorities are examining signs that Iran-associated actors could have played a role in the incidents.
“In Belgium too, the security services speak of indications of possible links to known Iranian actors. The federal prosecutor’s office is investigating these indications further,” he said. “We take these cyberattacks extremely seriously and are deploying all the resources needed to assess the threat.”
Earlier this month, the attacks knocked out cooling equipment at several Belgian supermarkets and retail outlets, forcing businesses to throw away food worth tens of thousands of euros.
Comparable incidents struck France in October. On Monday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the hacker groups involved were linked to Iran.
Quintin told a national news agency that authorities are examining signs that Iran-associated actors could have played a role in the incidents.
“In Belgium too, the security services speak of indications of possible links to known Iranian actors. The federal prosecutor’s office is investigating these indications further,” he said. “We take these cyberattacks extremely seriously and are deploying all the resources needed to assess the threat.”
Earlier this month, the attacks knocked out cooling equipment at several Belgian supermarkets and retail outlets, forcing businesses to throw away food worth tens of thousands of euros.
Comparable incidents struck France in October. On Monday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said the hacker groups involved were linked to Iran.
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