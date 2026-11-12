Indonesia Strengthens Forest Protection Efforts at COP31
(MENAFN) Indonesia outlined its efforts to preserve forests and prevent wildfires during the COP31 summit in Antalya, Türkiye, on Thursday, as the country faces increased drought threats linked to prolonged El Niño conditions.
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, special envoy to the Indonesian president for climate and energy, said the government was expanding preventive measures, restoring damaged areas and strengthening enforcement while cooperating with neighboring countries to address smoke pollution that can spread across borders.
“We are strengthening prevention, such as restoration, and law enforcement, while working closely with regional partners to address the widespread, including transboundary haze impact through continued cooperation,” he said.
Indonesia is currently facing an unusually extended dry season, with El Niño creating conditions that increase the likelihood of forest and land fires.
Approximately 202,000 hectares (499,153 acres) were affected by such fires between January and July this year, surpassing the areas recorded during the corresponding periods in 2019 and 2023, which were also marked by El Niño conditions.
More than 25,000 community members are participating in forest fire prevention initiatives, while the government plans to expand the number of forest rangers and firefighters from 8,000 to 70,000, Djojohadikusumo said.
“We will not choose between development and climate action,” he said, emphasizing that Indonesia intends to pursue economic expansion alongside food and energy security, employment opportunities and a transition toward cleaner energy sources.
He also stressed that agricultural development would avoid encroaching on forested land, particularly primary forests, arguing that national progress must make Indonesians “more prosperous and resilient.”
Djojohadikusumo reiterated Indonesia’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 or earlier. He also highlighted plans to protect 30% of the country's marine areas and develop 100 gigawatts of solar energy capacity.
The presidential envoy further urged the international community to increase climate financing and facilitate technology transfers, calling on countries to provide at least $300 billion annually by 2035.
Hashim Djojohadikusumo, special envoy to the Indonesian president for climate and energy, said the government was expanding preventive measures, restoring damaged areas and strengthening enforcement while cooperating with neighboring countries to address smoke pollution that can spread across borders.
“We are strengthening prevention, such as restoration, and law enforcement, while working closely with regional partners to address the widespread, including transboundary haze impact through continued cooperation,” he said.
Indonesia is currently facing an unusually extended dry season, with El Niño creating conditions that increase the likelihood of forest and land fires.
Approximately 202,000 hectares (499,153 acres) were affected by such fires between January and July this year, surpassing the areas recorded during the corresponding periods in 2019 and 2023, which were also marked by El Niño conditions.
More than 25,000 community members are participating in forest fire prevention initiatives, while the government plans to expand the number of forest rangers and firefighters from 8,000 to 70,000, Djojohadikusumo said.
“We will not choose between development and climate action,” he said, emphasizing that Indonesia intends to pursue economic expansion alongside food and energy security, employment opportunities and a transition toward cleaner energy sources.
He also stressed that agricultural development would avoid encroaching on forested land, particularly primary forests, arguing that national progress must make Indonesians “more prosperous and resilient.”
Djojohadikusumo reiterated Indonesia’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2060 or earlier. He also highlighted plans to protect 30% of the country's marine areas and develop 100 gigawatts of solar energy capacity.
The presidential envoy further urged the international community to increase climate financing and facilitate technology transfers, calling on countries to provide at least $300 billion annually by 2035.
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