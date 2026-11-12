Trump Vows to Double Mexico Tariffs ‘Immediately’ Over Caravans
(MENAFN) Donald Trump warned Thursday that he will “immediately” double US tariffs on Mexico if its government fails to halt what he described as sizable migrant caravans heading toward the southern border.
In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled,” then added: “There will be no leniency!”
Trump tied the alleged border surge to Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and took key governorships. He argued that an “invasion” of the United States is starting up again because of the “perceived loss by the Republicans.”
He claimed “huge caravans” are forming and setting out on an “illegal march through Mexico,” and said other countries are pushing unwanted people toward the US, who, he insisted, “will not be accepted.”
The president said Mexican officials, US Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement and removals, have all been notified of his warning.
He also addressed Texas leadership, pointing to incoming Democratic Gov. Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Mexico’s government did not immediately comment on the tariff threat or the claims about migrant movements.
In a post on Truth Social, the president wrote: “Mexico must stop them, now, and if they do not do so, the tariffs on Mexico will be immediately doubled,” then added: “There will be no leniency!”
Trump tied the alleged border surge to Tuesday’s midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and took key governorships. He argued that an “invasion” of the United States is starting up again because of the “perceived loss by the Republicans.”
He claimed “huge caravans” are forming and setting out on an “illegal march through Mexico,” and said other countries are pushing unwanted people toward the US, who, he insisted, “will not be accepted.”
The president said Mexican officials, US Border Patrol and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency responsible for immigration enforcement and removals, have all been notified of his warning.
He also addressed Texas leadership, pointing to incoming Democratic Gov. Gina Hinojosa, who defeated Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott.
Mexico’s government did not immediately comment on the tariff threat or the claims about migrant movements.
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