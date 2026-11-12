Golf Tourism Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Golf Tourism Market Size & Share Analysis The global golf tourism market size was valued at USD 26.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 28.93 billion in 2026 to USD 62.01 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the golf tourism market with a share of 35.0% in 2025. Golf tourism involves travel to domestic and international destinations for recreational golf, tournaments, and golf related leisure activities. It includes golf vacations, golf holidays, and golf travel packages offered by golf resorts, hotels, and travel agencies, with services such as golf course access, accommodation, local transportation, and hospitality for leisure travelers and professional golf enthusiasts. The golf tourism market demand is driven by the popularity of golf tournaments, expansion of dedicated golf destinations, and an interest in sports based leisure travel. Tourism operators are developing golf events tourism and travel experiences to attract domestic and international visitors, contributing to golf tourism market growth. Golf Tourism Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 26.30 Billion2026 Market Size USD 28.93 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 62.01 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 10.00%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 35.0% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 11.80%Segment Insights By Traveler Origin Leading Segment Domestic Golf Tourists Market Share in 2025 63.5% By Primary Trip Purpose Fastest-growing Segment Golf Education and Training CAGR 11.8% (2026-2034) By Trip Duration Leading Segment Short-Stay Golf Trips (1-3 Nights) Market Share in 2025 35.8% By Accommodation Arrangement Fastest-growing Segment On-Site Golf Accommodation CAGR 10.8% (2026-2034) By Distribution Channel Leading Segment Direct Supplier Booking Market Share in 2025 35.5% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Cross Border Golf Passes Connect Courses Across Multiple Destinations Golf tourism market analysis shows growing interest in multi destination golf travel programs that allow visitors to access courses across different regions through coordinated membership or booking arrangements. Golf destination operators develope integrated golf travel packages that combine course reservations, accommodation, and local transportation across neighboring destinations. This approach encourages longer golf vacations and strengthens international golf tourism by making multi course itineraries easier to organize. 02 Golf Travel Packages Integrate Equipment Rental and International Club Logistics Golf travel providers incorporates equipment rental, club transportation, and advance baggage coordination into specialized golf tourism packages. These services address logistical challenges faced by international visitors who travel with golf equipment across multiple destinations. The approach improves golf travel experiences, supports golf travel agencies, and allows golf resorts to attract overseas visitors through more convenient golf holidays. 01 The golf tourism market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the development of luxury golf resorts, expansion of championship golf courses, international golf destination development, premium hospitality infrastructure, and partnerships between tourism authorities, golf operators, and private investors. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Golf Tourism Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Government of Ireland – Golf Legacy Infrastructure Investment Programme USD 7 million In August 2026, the Irish government announced a EUR 6 million investment programme (approximately USD 7 million) to develop affordable and publicly accessible golf facilities across Ireland. Individual projects are expected to receive EUR 100,000–300,000 to support short golf courses, adventure golf facilities, and practice areas. Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) USD 2 million In April 2026, the Indian Golf Premier League announced a commitment to mobilize USD 2 billion in investments toward golf tourism infrastructure across India. The proposed investment supports integrated golf tourism destinations, development of modern golf facilities in emerging cities, and expansion of hospitality and MICE infrastructure.

Golf Tourism Market Dynamics 01

International Golf Tournament Hosting Strengthens Destination-Based Golf Tourism

Selection of destinations for international golf tournaments attracts professional players, spectators, and leisure travelers from different countries. These events increase bookings across golf resorts, hotels, and local golf tourism services, while creating opportunities for destination promotion. The growing role of golf events tourism is contributing to the expansion of the golf tourism industry.

02

Corporate Golf Retreats Support Demand for Premium Golf Travel Packages

Businesses incorportates golf activities into corporate retreats, executive meetings, and employee engagement programs to combine professional networking with leisure experiences. This trend encourages demand for customized golf travel packages, premium golf resorts, and tailored golf tourism services. Corporate bookings also create revenue opportunities for golf travel agencies and hospitality providers, supporting growth in the golf tourism market.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Golf Tourism Market

Drivers Market Impact International Golf Tournament Hosting Strengthens Destination-Based Golf Tourism Attracts international visitors and increases demand for golf travel packages, accommodation, and local golf tourism services. Multi-Course Golf Resort Development Boosts Demand for Extended Golf Vacations Encourages longer golf vacations and increases bookings across golf resorts, accommodation, and leisure facilities. Corporate Golf Retreats Support Demand for Premium Golf Travel Packages Expands demand for customized golf holidays, corporate travel arrangements, and premium golf hospitality services. Golf and Wellness Resort Integration Strengthens Luxury Golf Tourism Attracts travelers seeking combined golf and wellness experiences, supporting luxury golf tourism and premium resort packages. Direct Airline Connectivity to Golf Destinations Supports International Golf Tourism Improves access to international golf destinations and encourages bookings through golf travel agencies and destination operators.

01

High Green Fees and Resort Charges Limit Accessibility for Budget-Conscious Travelers

High green fees, accommodation charges, and additional service costs can make golf vacations expensive for budget conscious travelers. These expenses reduce demand for affordable golf travel packages and limit participation across certain golf destinations. High overall travel costs also restrict the customer base for golf resorts and related golf tourism services.

02

Water Scarcity and Irrigation Restrictions Affect Golf Course Maintenance

Golf courses require substantial water resources to maintain playing surfaces and surrounding landscapes, creating operational challenges in water stressed regions. Irrigation restrictions affect course conditions and increase expenditure on water efficient maintenance systems. These challenges influence the appeal of golf course tourism and increase operating costs for golf resorts, particularly in destinations with limited water availability.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Golf Tourism Market

Restraints Market Impact Seasonal Weather Conditions Disrupt Golf Travel and Resort Operations Unfavorable weather and seasonal course closures can disrupt golf vacations, affect golf resort tourism, and lead to booking cancellations. High Green Fees and Resort Charges Limit Accessibility for Budget-Conscious Travelers High playing and accommodation costs restrict demand for affordable golf travel packages and limit access to premium golf destinations. Water Scarcity and Irrigation Restrictions Affect Golf Course Maintenance Limited water availability increases maintenance expenses and can affect course conditions, reducing the appeal of golf course tourism and golf resorts. Lengthy Visa Procedures Complicate International Golf Travel Complex visa requirements can discourage international golf tourism and create booking difficulties for golf travel agencies and destination operators. Currency Fluctuations Increase the Cost of International Golf Holidays Exchange rate volatility can increase the cost of golf holidays and golf tourism packages, making overseas golf travel experiences less affordable.

01

Golf Vacations Designed for Families and Non-Playing Companions Expand Market Opportunities

Golf tourism providers target families and leisure travelers seeking vacation experiences that accommodate both golfers and non playing companions. Developed tailored golf travel packages with family activities, sightseeing, recreational facilities, and leisure services help golf resorts attract a wider customer base. Revenue opportunities include customized golf holidays, family oriented resort packages, and partnerships with travel agencies and hospitality providers, contributing to the golf tourism market growth.

02

Golf Travel Experiences Linked to Heritage and Cultural Tourism Create New Revenue Avenues

Tour operators collaborate with heritage sites, cultural attractions, and local tourism providers to develop golf travel experiences that combine course visits with regional history and cultural activities. These customized golf tourism packages attract travelers seeking distinctive experiences beyond traditional golf activities while supporting local tourism businesses. Market players generate revenue through bundled travel packages, destination management services, and partnerships with cultural organizations and golf travel agencies.

Golf Tourism Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Traveler Origin

Domestic golf tourists accounted for 63.5% of the golf tourism market in 2025, supported by demand for regional golf vacations, short-haul golf travel, and visits to nearby golf destinations.

International golf tourists segment is projected to register a CAGR of 11.5% between 2026 and 2034, driven by rising demand for cross border golf vacations, premium golf travel packages, and destination based luxury golf tourism experiences.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Primary Trip Purpose

Golf vacations held a 61.5% share of the golf tourism market in 2025, reflecting strong consumer preference for leisure focused golf holidays that combine course access, resort stays, and curated golf travel experiences.

A CAGR of 11.8% is anticipated for golf education and training between 2026 and 2034, supported by demand for professional coaching, skill development programs, and structured golf tourism services at established golf destinations.

By Trip Duration

In 2025, short-stay golf trips (1–3 nights) accounted for 35.8% of the golf tourism market, as weekend travel and nearby golf destinations appeal to travelers seeking shorter, convenient golf breaks.

Between 2026 and 2034, long-stay golf trips (>7 nights) are expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.6%, driven by demand for extended golf vacations, multi-course itineraries, and resort-based golf travel experiences.

By Accommodation Arrangement

Off-site commercial accommodation accounted for 38.2% of the golf tourism market in 2025, supported by traveler preference for hotels and independent lodging near major golf resorts and established golf destinations.

On-site golf accommodation segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2026 and 2034, driven by demand for integrated golf resort tourism, convenient course access, and premium golf hospitality services.

By Distribution Channel

In 2025, direct supplier booking represented 35.5% of the golf tourism market, reflecting the role of resort websites and direct booking channels in the sale of customized golf holidays and accommodation packages.

Online travel agency and digital platform segment accounted for 12.4% of the golf tourism market in 2025, supported by the convenience of comparing golf travel packages, accommodation options, and golf destinations through online channels.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

Golf Tourism Market Regional AnalysisNorth America Golf Tourism Market

North America's golf tourism market accounted for a dominant share of 35.0% in 2025.

U.S. Golf Tourism Market

The U.S. golf tourism market benefits from a strong domestic travel base, with more than 12 million Americans travelling to play golf annually, representing a 49% increase over pre pandemic levels. The National Golf Foundation estimates that golf travel generates over USD 30 billion in annual tourism related spending on accommodation, transport, meals and other travel expenses, encouraging golf resorts and destination operators to expand integrated leisure experiences. Nearly one third of new golf course openings over the past five years have been associated with resorts.

Canada Golf Tourism Market

Harsh winters and short outdoor playing seasons are encouraging the development of indoor golf facilities across Canada, allowing visitors and local players to enjoy golf throughout the year. Golf Canada's strategy highlights the expansion of simulator lounges and technology-enabled indoor venues, with more than 500 commercial simulator-based facilities operating across the country. The City of Toronto has also introduced year round indoor simulators at Tam O'Shanter Golf Course, reflecting how golf destinations are extending their recreational offerings beyond the traditional outdoor season.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

Asia Pacific Golf Tourism Market

The Asia Pacific golf tourism market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.80%, showcasing the fastest growing regional market.

Japan Golf Tourism Market

Japan is strengthening its appeal as a golf tourism destination by combining golf experiences with regional sightseeing, traditional hospitality and seasonal attractions. Ehime Prefecture is promoting golf tourism among South Korean visitors, leveraging 16 golf courses within an hour's drive of Matsuyama Airport and their proximity to local sightseeing destinations. This approach encourages travellers to combine golf with regional exploration and overnight stays.

China Golf Tourism Market

China's golf tourism market is supported by the development of resort based golf destinations, particularly in Hainan Province, where Sanya has established itself as a prominent golf travel hub. Beyond Hainan, Yunnan Province is attracting golf travellers through destinations such as Kunming and Lijiang, where high altitude courses, mountain and lake scenery, and access to cultural attractions create distinctive golf holiday experiences.

India Golf Tourism Market

India is positioning golf tourism as a premium travel segment, supported by government initiatives to attract high spending international visitors and encourage investment in golf infrastructure. The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) announced plans to mobilize USD 2 billion for developing world class golf tourism infrastructure, including integrated golf destinations, modern facilities in emerging cities and supporting hospitality infrastructure. The Ministry of Tourism is also extending financial support for golf events, promotional activities and destination marketing under the Incredible India brand.

Europe Golf Tourism Market

Europe's golf tourism market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

U.K Golf Tourism Market

The UK attracts domestic and international golf travellers through its concentration of historic links courses, championship venues and established golf destinations. Scotland's St Andrews Links, recognised as the Home of Golf, generated an estimated USD 425 million in annual economic impact, with visitors playing across its seven courses also travelling to nearby destinations such as Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and Crail. This combination of iconic courses and multi destination golf itineraries encourages longer stays and spending on hotels, restaurants and local tourism services.

Germany Golf Tourism Market

Germany's golf tourism market benefits from a well-established network of golf resorts that combine courses with wellness, spa facilities, gastronomy and regional cultural experiences. Destinations such as Bad Griesbach in Bavaria, with its multiple championship courses and golf hotels, and Fleesensee in Mecklenburg Vorpommern, offering resort accommodation and golf facilities, attract visitors seeking integrated leisure holidays rather than golf only trips.

Latin America Golf Tourism Market

The Latin America golf tourism market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Brazil Golf Tourism Market

In Brazil, destinations such as Costa do Sauípe, Praia do Forte, and Trancoso in Bahia attract golf travelers through beach resorts and natural landscapes, while Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo offer additional urban and coastal golf experiences. This combination encourages longer leisure stays and strengthens demand for integrated golf holiday packages.

Mexico Golf Tourism Market

In Mexico, Los Cabos attracts international visitors through oceanfront championship courses and luxury resorts, while Cancún and Riviera Maya offer access to 13 signature golf courses alongside beaches, Mayan heritage sites, and all-inclusive accommodation. This mix of golf and leisure experiences supports the country's appeal as a year-round golf tourism destination.

Middle East & Africa Golf Tourism Market

The Middle East & Africa golf tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

UAE Golf Tourism Market

In the UAE, the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy aims to attract 39.3 million annual visitors and raise tourism's contribution to GDP to AED 90 billion. Its focus on hospitality infrastructure, tourism diversification, and international promotion strengthens the integration of golf with luxury resorts and sports tourism across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

South Africa Golf Tourism Market

In South Africa, the hosting of LIV Golf at Steyn City enhanced the country's international visibility as a golf destination. Additionally, a Wesgro survey found that international travelers accounted for 81% of golf visitors to the Western Cape, highlighting overseas demand and supporting further investment in golf-related accommodation, travel, and hospitality services.

Competitive Landscape

The golf tourism market competitive landscape includes golf travel agencies, specialized tour operators, and luxury golf vacation service providers. Key players such as Golfbreaks, PerryGolf, Your Golf Travel, Golfasian, and Premier Golf are estimated to account for 20–30% of the global golf tourism market share.

Established players compete through exclusive golf travel packages, access to premium golf courses, customized itineraries, luxury accommodation partnerships, and international destination networks. Emerging players in the golf tourism market ecosystem focus on personalized golf vacations, destination-based golf experiences, all inclusive travel packages, and digital booking platforms.

Domestic Golf Tourists International Golf Tourists.

Golf Vacation Golf Events and Tournaments Golf Education and Training Others (Golf Heritage and Experiential Travel,etc.)

Day Golf Trips Short-Stay Golf Trips (1–3 Nights) Extended Golf Trips (4–7 Nights) Long-Stay Golf Trips (>7 Nights)

On-Site Golf Accommodation Off-Site Commercial Accommodation Private / Non-Commercial Accommodation Day-Trip / No Overnight Stay

Direct Supplier Booking Golf Specialist / Tour Operator Online Travel Agency / Digital Platform Traditional Travel Agency Corporate / MICE Travel Provider

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Golf Tourism Market Golfbreaks PerryGolf Your Golf Travel Golfasian Premier Golf Haversham and Baker Haversham and Baker Celtic Golf Worldwide Golf Safaris Golf Holidays Direct Classic Golf Tours Kalos Golf Giltedge Golf and Safari Golf International Golf Travel Centre Golf Travel Group Golfing Holidays SGH Golf Pioneer GolfKey Industry Developments October 2026 The International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) introduced IGTM Discovery at its Cannes event, bringing together golf tourism suppliers with professionals from technology, apparel, equipment, retail and club management. September 2026 Thailand's Tourism Authority organized Thailand Golf Travel Mart 2026, connecting 49 international buyer companies with 63 Thai sellers. June 2026 Azamara Cruises and Premier Golf announced an exclusive global partnership for golf-focused voyages scheduled to begin in 2028. April 2026 India's Ministry of Tourism supported the official franchise launch of the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), which announced a commitment to mobilize USD 2 billion for golf tourism infrastructure ScopeSegmentation By Traveler Origin 2By Primary Trip Purpose 4By Trip Duration 4By Accommodation Arrangement 4By Distribution Channel 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Golfbreaks · PerryGolf · Your Golf Travel · Golfasian · Premier GolfRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic Objectives

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The golf tourism market size is valued at USD 28.93 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 62.01 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 35.0% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Golfbreaks, PerryGolf, Your Golf Travel, Golfasian, Premier Golf, Haversham and Baker, Celtic Golf, Worldwide Golf Safaris, Golf Holidays Direct, Classic Golf Tours, Kalos Golf, Giltedge Golf and Safari, Golf International, Golf Travel Centre, Golf Travel Group, Golfing Holidays, SGH Golf, and Pioneer Golf. The golf tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.00% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.