Greenhouse Equipment Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Greenhouse Equipment Market Size & Share Analysis The global greenhouse equipment market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 10.42 billion in 2026 to USD 16.98 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Europe dominated the greenhouse equipment market with a share of 36.9% in 2025. Greenhouse equipment includes structures, machinery, and technologies used to maintain controlled growing conditions for crops in protected environments. These products include greenhouse heating systems, greenhouse cooling systems, greenhouse ventilation, greenhouse irrigation systems, and LED grow lights, along with greenhouse monitoring systems and greenhouse automation solutions used in commercial farming and horticultural production. The greenhouse equipment market demand is driven by the need for year-round crop production, improved water-use efficiency, and greater control over growing conditions. Greenhouse operators are adopting automated greenhouse systems, greenhouse climate control, and greenhouse environmental control solutions to manage temperature, humidity, and irrigation. Greenhouse Equipment Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 9.8 Billion2026 Market Size USD 10.42 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 16.98 BillionForecast Period 2026-2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026-2034) 6.30%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Europe Europe Market Share (2025) 36.9% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034) 7.2%Segment Insights By Equipment Type Leading Segment Climate Control Equipment Market Share in 2025 22% By Greenhouse Technology Fastest-growing Segment Fully Controlled Greenhouses CAGR 10.2% (2026-2034) By Automation Level Leading Segment Semi-Automated Market Share in 2025 45% By Cultivation System Fastest-growing Segment Aeroponic Cultivation CAGR 11.3% (2026-2034) By Crop Type Leading Segment Vegetables Market Share in 2025 43% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Crop Row Climate Zoning Replaces Uniform Heating and Cooling Controls Greenhouse equipment market analysis shows a shift toward crop-specific climate management through independently controlled growing zones. Commercial greenhouse operators are adopting advanced greenhouse climate control systems that regulate temperature, humidity, and airflow according to crop requirements. This approach improves the efficiency of greenhouse heating systems, greenhouse cooling systems, and greenhouse ventilation while reducing unnecessary energy consumption across large greenhouse facilities. 02 Heat Pumps Recover Dehumidification Energy for Greenhouse Heating Greenhouse operators are adopting heat pump systems that recover thermal energy from moisture removal processes and reuse it for space heating. This approach connects greenhouse environmental control with energy-efficient greenhouse systems, particularly in facilities that require continuous humidity management. Integration with greenhouse automation and automated greenhouse systems allows operators to coordinate dehumidification and heating based on internal climate conditions, improving the operational efficiency of commercial greenhouse equipment. 01 The greenhouse equipment market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by the expansion of commercial greenhouse infrastructure, adoption of automated climate control systems, and advancements in energy-efficient greenhouse technologies. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Greenhouse Equipment Market, 2026

Company Value (USD) Details Kinghaven Farms (Haven Greens) USD 5 million In September 2026, the Canadian government announced USD 5 million in funding through the AgriInnovate Program for Kinghaven Farms. The funding supports the adoption and customization of automation and climate-control technologies. Bloemteknik USD 3.15 million In February 2026, Bloemteknik secured a USD 3.15 million equity investment from Foresight Group. The funding supports the development and commercialization of its GreenFingers autonomous lighting platform.

Greenhouse Equipment Market Dynamics 01

Year-Round Crop Production Requirements Drive Greenhouse Equipment Demand

The need for a consistent crop supply throughout the year is encouraging growers to adopt advanced greenhouse equipment and greenhouse systems. Commercial producers use greenhouse heating systems, greenhouse cooling systems, and greenhouse ventilation to maintain suitable growing conditions beyond seasonal cultivation periods. This supports demand for reliable commercial greenhouse equipment across controlled-environment farming facilities.

02

Precise Humidity and Temperature Regulation Supports Greenhouse Equipment Adoption

Crop sensitivity to temperature, humidity, and other environmental conditions increases demand for advanced greenhouse climate control solutions. Growers are adopting greenhouse sensors, greenhouse monitoring systems, and automated greenhouse environmental control to maintain stable conditions and reduce crop stress. These technologies support efficient crop management and contribute to greenhouse equipment market growth.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Greenhouse Equipment Market

Drivers Market Impact Year-Round Crop Production Requirements Drive Greenhouse Equipment Demand The need for consistent crop supply throughout the year encourages investment in greenhouse systems, heating, cooling, and ventilation equipment. Commercial growers adopt greenhouse climate control solutions to maintain suitable crop conditions beyond seasonal growing periods. Automation of Pollination and Crop Handling Boosts Market Growth Labor shortages and the need for consistent crop operations increase demand for greenhouse automation. Automated systems for pollination, harvesting, and crop movement improve operational efficiency and support the adoption of automated greenhouse systems. Precise Humidity and Temperature Regulation Supports Greenhouse Equipment Adoption Crop sensitivity to temperature and humidity increases demand for greenhouse environmental control solutions. Greenhouse sensors, monitoring systems, and automated ventilation help growers maintain stable growing conditions and reduce crop stress. Supplemental LED Lighting for Off-Season Cultivation Boosts Market Demand Limited natural light during certain seasons encourages growers to install greenhouse lighting and LED grow lights. These systems support crop development, controlled photoperiods, and consistent production in commercial greenhouse facilities. Water Recycling and Nutrient Recirculation Requirements Drive Irrigation Equipment Demand Efficient water use encourages the adoption of advanced greenhouse irrigation systems and nutrient recirculation technologies. These solutions help growers manage water distribution, reduce nutrient losses, and support hydroponic cultivation through specialized hydroponic greenhouse equipment.

01

High Structural Retrofitting Costs Limit Greenhouse Equipment Upgrades

Existing greenhouse facilities may require structural modifications before advanced greenhouse equipment is installed. Changes to frames, electrical connections, and supporting infrastructure increase upgrade expenses for growers. These costs delay the adoption of modern greenhouse technology and limit equipment modernization among smaller commercial greenhouse operators.

02

Compatibility Issues Between Greenhouse Equipment Brands Complicate System Integration

Equipment from different manufacturers uses incompatible communication protocols, software, and control interfaces. These differences complicate integration between greenhouse sensors, greenhouse monitoring systems, and irrigation controls. Growers require additional software, technical support, and system modifications, increasing installation costs and limiting the efficiency of automated greenhouse systems.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Greenhouse Equipment Market

Restraints Market Impact High Structural Retrofitting Costs for Existing Greenhouses Limit Equipment Upgrades Existing greenhouse facilities may require structural modifications before advanced greenhouse equipment can be installed. Changes to frames, electrical connections, and supporting infrastructure increase upgrade expenses and may delay the adoption of modern greenhouse technology. Corrosion and Condensation Damage Shorten Greenhouse Equipment Lifespan High humidity, fertilizer residues, and frequent moisture exposure can damage metal components, electrical connections, and control units. These conditions increase maintenance requirements and replacement costs for greenhouse systems and commercial greenhouse equipment. Limited Availability of Skilled Technicians Restricts Advanced Equipment Maintenance Advanced greenhouse automation and automated greenhouse systems require trained technicians for installation, calibration, and troubleshooting. A shortage of qualified personnel can increase service costs, extend equipment downtime, and discourage smaller growers from adopting complex systems. Electrical Load Requirements Increase Operating Expenses for Greenhouse Facilities Equipment such as greenhouse heating systems, greenhouse cooling systems, and LED grow lights can require substantial electricity. High energy expenses may reduce operating margins and limit the adoption of energy-intensive greenhouse growing equipment, particularly among smaller commercial growers. Compatibility Issues Between Greenhouse Equipment Brands Complicate System Integration Equipment from different manufacturers may use incompatible communication protocols, software, or control interfaces. This can complicate integration between greenhouse sensors, greenhouse monitoring systems, and irrigation controls, increasing installation complexity and limiting the efficiency of connected greenhouse automation.

01

Specialized Greenhouse Systems for Medicinal and Specialty Crops Offer Growth Opportunities

Expansion of controlled cultivation of medicinal plants, herbs, and specialty crops creates scope for crop-specific greenhouse technology. Suppliers introduce tailored greenhouse climate control, greenhouse lighting, and greenhouse monitoring systems to meet the requirements of these crops. Revenue opportunities include customized equipment packages, premium solutions, and supply agreements with specialty crop producers, contributing to the greenhouse equipment market growth.

02

Greenhouse Equipment for Aquaponics and Integrated Farming Creates New Revenue Opportunities

Adoption of aquaponics and integrated farming creates a customer base for equipment that supports both fish and crop production. Manufacturers can offer hydroponic greenhouse equipment, greenhouse irrigation systems, and greenhouse sensors for coordinated water and crop management. Additional revenue comes from integrated greenhouse systems, customized equipment packages, and partnerships with aquaponics project developers.

Greenhouse Equipment Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Equipment Type

Climate control equipment accounted for a share of 22% in 2025, supported by its role in maintaining suitable temperature and humidity levels through greenhouse climate control systems.

Between 2026 and 2034, the environmental monitoring and control equipment segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, as growers adopt greenhouse sensors and greenhouse monitoring systems for precise crop environment management.

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By Greenhouse Technology

In 2025, conventional greenhouses had a share of 34%, supported by their established use of greenhouse systems for commercial crop production.

A growth rate of 10.2% is expected for fully controlled greenhouses, driven by demand for automated greenhouse systems with precise temperature, humidity, and light regulation.

By Automation Level

Semi-automated systems held a 45% share of the automation level, reflecting their balance of manual operation and greenhouse automation for routine crop management.

The fully automated segment is anticipated to record a growth rate of 9.1%, as commercial growers adopt greenhouse automation and greenhouse environmental control to manage crop conditions with limited manual intervention.

By Cultivation System

By cultivation method, soil-based cultivation accounted for 38% of the greenhouse equipment market, supported by its continued use across conventional greenhouse farming equipment setups.

Aeroponic cultivation segment is expected to achieve a growth rate of 11.3%, as growers adopt advanced greenhouse technology that delivers nutrients directly to plant roots without soil.

By Crop Type

In 2025, vegetables accounted for 43% of the greenhouse equipment market, reflecting the widespread use of greenhouse growing equipment for year-round vegetable production.

A CAGR of 8.4% is projected for herbs and specialty crops, supported by the use of controlled environment agriculture equipment to maintain precise growing conditions for high-value crops.

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Greenhouse Equipment Market Regional AnalysisEurope Greenhouse Equipment Market

Europe greenhouse equipment market accounted for a dominant share of 36.9% in 2025.

U.K. Greenhouse Equipment Market

The UK greenhouse equipment market is supported by modernisation needs across protected horticulture, as growers seek more efficient climate control, lighting, automation, and energy-management systems. In 2026, the UK government's Improving Farm Productivity grant supported investments in wavelength-specific LED lighting and advanced ventilation controls, while the proposed UK Greenhouse Modernisation and Expansion Programme is addressing the need to modernise and expand domestic greenhouse infrastructure.

Germany Greenhouse Equipment Market

Germany's greenhouse equipment market is witnessing greater adoption of automation to address labor shortages in commercial horticulture. Cologne-based agritech company eternal advanced its AI-powered autonomous harvesting robot technology for tomato greenhouses. This development supports the use of greenhouse automation, automated greenhouse systems, and advanced greenhouse farming equipment, as growers seek to reduce manual intervention and improve harvesting efficiency.

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Asia Pacific Greenhouse Equipment Market

The Asia Pacific greenhouse equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, making it the fastest growing regional market.

Japan Greenhouse Equipment Market

Smart greenhouse technology is gaining attention in Japan as growers seek to reduce labor requirements and improve crop management. South Korean agritech company Croft entered a partnership with Japan's Asai Nursery to test and commercialize AI-based greenhouse control technology for tomato cultivation. This collaboration encourages the adoption of greenhouse automation, greenhouse climate control, and greenhouse sensors, enabling more precise management of growing conditions.

China Greenhouse Equipment Market

China's greenhouse equipment market is advancing through the adoption of integrated and automated cultivation systems. Kingpeng began construction of a glass greenhouse project in Tianjin featuring precision climate control and hydroponic cultivation for tomato production. The project is driving demand for greenhouse climate control, greenhouse irrigation systems, and hydroponic greenhouse equipment to improve crop consistency and optimize water use.

India Greenhouse Equipment Market

Precision-based cultivation is gaining traction in India as growers seek better control over crop conditions and resource use. Gujarat based Brio Hydroponics partnered with IIT Guwahati to introduce the AI-powered Unnati Model Farm, which combines IoT sensors with automated climate and nutrient management. The initiative strengthens the adoption of greenhouse technology, greenhouse automation, greenhouse sensors, and hydroponic greenhouse equipment to improve cultivation efficiency.

North America Greenhouse Equipment Market

North America's greenhouse equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

U.S. Greenhouse Equipment Market

Labor constraints and the need for consistent domestic vegetable production are encouraging U.S. growers to invest in automated greenhouse facilities. Hippo Harvest expanded its Hollister operations with support from strategic investor Cox Farms, advancing robotic cultivation technology. This expansion strengthens demand for greenhouse automation, greenhouse monitoring systems, and greenhouse irrigation systems, as commercial growers seek to lower labor dependence and improve resource efficiency.

Canada Greenhouse Equipment Market

Canada's greenhouse sector is seeing stronger investment in advanced cultivation facilities to support year round food production. Agriculture and Agri Food Canada announced funding for Kinghaven Farms to introduce automated growing and climate control technologies at its new greenhouse facility. The project is expected to strengthen adoption of greenhouse automation, greenhouse climate control, and greenhouse irrigation systems, while helping growers reduce labor requirements and improve the availability of locally produced vegetables.

Latin America Greenhouse Equipment Market

The Latin America greenhouse equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, supported by greenhouse modernization in Brazil and Mexico. In Brazil, a Dutch Brazilian partnership announced two protected cultivation pilot projects in Ceará in November to test greenhouse production of tomatoes, peppers, and blueberries. In Mexico, UPL opened three automated glass greenhouses in Coahuila, strengthening demand for greenhouse automation, greenhouse climate control, and greenhouse monitoring systems for controlled crop research.

Middle East & Africa Greenhouse Equipment Market

The Middle East & Africa greenhouse equipment market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, supported by investments in controlled environment agriculture across the UAE and South Africa. UAE based UNS Vertical Farms opened a controlled environment tomato greenhouse in Al Ain, incorporating hydroponics and AI-based climate management to improve local food production. In South Africa, Eskom and the Netherlands launched the Grootvlei Climate Smart Horticulture Centre, promoting greenhouse-based cultivation and practical training for local growers projects support demand for greenhouse automation, greenhouse climate control, and greenhouse irrigation systems.

Competitive Landscape

The greenhouse equipment market competitive landscape includes greenhouse technology providers, controlled environment agriculture specialists, and commercial greenhouse construction companies. Key players such as Ridder Group, Priva, Hoogendoorn Growth Management, KUBO, Certhon, Richel Group, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, and Dalsem are estimated to account for 20–30% of the global greenhouse equipment market share.

Established players compete through greenhouse automation, climate control systems, irrigation technologies, environmental monitoring, and integrated greenhouse solutions. Emerging players in the greenhouse equipment market ecosystem offer AI-enabled greenhouse monitoring, automated climate management, and precision irrigation technologies.

Climate Control Equipment Irrigation Equipment Fertigation Equipment Screening & Shading Equipment Supplemental Lighting Equipment CO2 Enrichment Equipment Water Treatment & Recirculation Equipment Crop Production & Handling Equipment Environmental Monitoring & Control Equipment Drainage & Runoff Equipment Electrical & Backup Equipment

Conventional Greenhouses Semi-Controlled Greenhouses High-Tech Greenhouses Fully Controlled Greenhouses

Manual Semi-Automated Fully Automated

Soil-Based Cultivation Substrate-Based Cultivation Hydroponic Cultivation Aeroponic Cultivation

Vegetables Fruits Flowers & Ornamentals Nursery & Propagation Plants Herbs & Specialty Crops

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Greenhouse Equipment Market Ridder Group Priva B.V. Hoogendoorn Growth Management KUBO Group Certhon Richel Group Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects Dalsem BOM Group Netafim Munters Group AB Ludvig Svensson Signify N.V. Argus Control Systems Controlled Environments Limited (CEL)Key Industry Developments October 2026 SeedMatch Group launched a supplier neutral procurement platform for commercial agriculture projects, covering greenhouse equipment, irrigation systems, seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural technologies. September 2026 Niron Magnetics announced a construction milestone at its manufacturing facility and an investment from Honda to support rare-earth-free permanent magnet production. February 2026 Koidra joined a smart greenhouse project in British Columbia, Canada, supported by the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation ScopeSegmentation By Equipment Type 11By Greenhouse Technology 4By Automation Level 3By Cultivation System 4By Crop Type 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Ridder Group · Priva B.V. · Hoogendoorn Growth Management · KUBO Group · CerthonRevenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The greenhouse equipment market size is valued at USD 10.42 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 16.98 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Europe dominated the market with a share of 36.9% in 2025. The leading brands in this market are Ridder Group, Priva B.V., Hoogendoorn Growth Management, KUBO Group, Certhon, Richel Group, Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects, Dalsem, BOM Group, Netafim, Munters Group AB, Ludvig Svensson, Signify N.V., Argus Control Systems, and Controlled Environments Limited (CEL). The greenhouse equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2026-2034.