Manchester United Part Ways with Michael Carrick After Poor Season Start
(MENAFN) Manchester United announced Thursday that Michael Carrick has departed as head coach of the men's first team following the club's worst-ever opening to a season.
The club said it had reached the “extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”
Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January and initially delivered an impressive improvement in results, leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Under his leadership, the team secured victories in 12 of its final 17 league fixtures, earning more points than any other Premier League club during that stretch.
His successful spell led United to appoint him as permanent head coach. However, his tenure has now ended with the team sitting in the Premier League relegation zone following a disappointing start to the current campaign.
United described Carrick as a club legend, acknowledging his commitment, professionalism and leadership throughout his time with the team.
The club added that it intends to find a permanent replacement “as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, several media reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has reached an agreement in principle to become United's next head coach.
Pochettino currently manages the United States national team.
The club said it had reached the “extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions.”
Carrick returned to Old Trafford in January and initially delivered an impressive improvement in results, leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League last season.
Under his leadership, the team secured victories in 12 of its final 17 league fixtures, earning more points than any other Premier League club during that stretch.
His successful spell led United to appoint him as permanent head coach. However, his tenure has now ended with the team sitting in the Premier League relegation zone following a disappointing start to the current campaign.
United described Carrick as a club legend, acknowledging his commitment, professionalism and leadership throughout his time with the team.
The club added that it intends to find a permanent replacement “as quickly as possible.”
Meanwhile, several media reports indicate that Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, has reached an agreement in principle to become United's next head coach.
Pochettino currently manages the United States national team.
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