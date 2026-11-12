Burkina Faso: Alliance Of Sahel States (AES) Confederation: A Joint Council Of Ministers To Assess The Implementation Of The Second-Year Roadmap

The Burkinabe capital will host a session of the Council of Ministers of the Confederation of Sahel States on November 11 and 12, 2026.

Objective: to examine the implementation of the Year II Roadmap, in preparation for the next session of the College of Heads of State of the AES Confederation.

The ministers will be tasked with reviewing the activities of the Year II Roadmap carried out under the pillars of Defence/Security, Diplomacy and Development, and formulating recommendations for the continuation of the consolidation process of the AES Confederation.

The opening ceremony of the Council of Ministers session was presided over by the Minister of State, Minister of War and Patriotic Defense, Comrade Major General Célestin SIMPORE. Alongside him were Comrades Bassolma BAZIÉ, President of the National Commission of the AES Confederation, Karamoko Jean Marie TRAORÉ, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Aboubakar NACANABO, Minister of Economy and Finance, and Pingdwendé Gilbert OUÉDRAOGO, Minister of Communication, Culture, Arts and Tourism, as well as the ministerial delegations from Mali and Niger and experts from the three countries.

In his opening speech, Comrade Célestin SIMPORE welcomed the progress made in the areas of Defence/Security, Diplomacy and Development, which have allowed for a progressive consolidation of the AES Confederation.

For him, the Defence/Security pillar constitutes the foundation of the survival and freedom of the countries of the Confederation in the face of the terrorist hydra and the imperialist forces that seek to hinder their progress.

Fortunately, the Burkinabe, Malian, and Nigerien national armed forces, united and in solidarity within the framework of the AES Confederation Joint Force, are demonstrating resilience. This session will also allow for further harmonization of their tools and strengthen their strategic autonomy.

Regarding diplomacy, the head of the Burkina Faso ministerial delegation stated that this pillar constitutes "our raison d'être on the international stage." He welcomed the fact that the Confederation's voice now strongly and clearly carries the ideals of sovereignty, mutual respect, and rejection of any form of control.

"By speaking with one voice, we are redefining and diversifying our partnerships based strictly on our national and confederal interests, guided by the aspirations of our people," said Comrade Minister SIMPORE.

Finally, regarding the Development pillar, he gave assurances about the construction of an integrated and prosperous space, in support of the Defense/Security and Diplomacy pillars.

According to the chairman of the session, "pooling our economies, streamlining our trade and developing our vast natural resources are the essential levers to offer our youth real and sustainable prospects, far from the mirages of illegal immigration."

This ministerial session is therefore intended as a moment of strategic introspection and consolidation of achievements, an ideal opportunity to methodically review the three fundamental pillars that cement the AES Confederation, a space in perpetual construction, but whose progress already appears irreversible.

It is worth noting that a topic currently making headlines within the confederation was raised at the opening of the ministerial session. This concerns the deportation of citizens from the Republic of Guinea, a situation that highlighted the remarkable solidarity and sense of fraternity among the peoples of the AES Confederation.

The Comrade Minister of War and Patriotic Defence expressed Burkina Faso's deep gratitude to the highest Malian authorities, whose diligence and enlightened guidance made it possible to meet this challenge.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère des Affaires étrangères, Burkina Faso.