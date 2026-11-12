Radisson Hotel Group Partners With Yipy To Deliver More Consistent Guest Experiences Across Its Global Portfolio
|What it is
|Hospitality Standards Management System
|Launch
|October 2026
|Partner
|Purpose
|Standardize and improve execution of brand standards across Radisson Hotel Group global portfolio
|Features
|Role-based access. Multilingual support. Visual guidance. Automated self-assessments. Centralized reporting
|Benefits
|Improved onboarding. Greater accountability. Better compliance visibility. More consistent guest experience
|Media Assets
|Download high-resolution images of Yipy x Radisson ( )
Media Contact:
Nataliya Tkachenko
Global Consumer PR Associate Director
Radisson Hotel Group
...
Amy Deverson
PR Account Director
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About Radisson Hotel Group:
Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,660 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries.
Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.
The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.
Radisson Rewards ( ) is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet, ( ) and are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with Science Based Targets. Through initiatives such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings and a growing portfolio of sustainable certifications, including Hotel Sustainability Basics, we assist guests to make more sustainable travel choices.
For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on .
About Yipy:
Yipy is the Hospitality Standards Management System: the first end-to-end solution that turns fragmented hotel standards into consistent excellence. Built by longtime hoteliers, Yipy replaces binders, PDFs, and spreadsheets with one living source of operational truth. With AI-powered auditing, role-aware deployment, and real-time reporting, Yipy helps hospitality leaders shorten onboarding, lower labor costs, and raise Forbes and LQA scores. Independent luxury hotels, including members of The Leading Hotels of the World, use Yipy to deliver service excellence at scale. Learn more at .
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