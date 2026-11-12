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Radisson Hotel Group Partners With Yipy To Deliver More Consistent Guest Experiences Across Its Global Portfolio


Date: 2026-11-12 08:11:16

(MENAFN- APO Group)


Radisson Hotel Group ( ) deploys Yipy's ( ) Hospitality Standards Management System to modernize how brand standards are communicated, operationalized and executed across 1,000+ properties.

The partnership reflects a growing shift across hospitality as hotel groups move away from static manuals, fragmented documentation, and disconnected operational processes in favor of more dynamic systems designed to improve execution, accountability, and service consistency in real time.

Through the rollout, Radisson Hotel Group will use Yipy's system to centralize and streamline brand standards management across its ten distinctive hotel brands, enabling hotels, departments, and teams to access only the standards relevant to their role, region, property type, and operational requirements.

Yipy's system replaces fragmented PDFs, spreadsheets, manuals, and disconnected sources of information with a centralized operational platform purpose-built for hospitality environments. The technology helps hotel groups improve onboarding, simplify access to standards, reduce execution variance, strengthen accountability, and deliver more consistent guest experiences across complex portfolios.

The deployment will support Radisson Hotel Group's efforts to scale operational consistency across diverse markets and property types while maintaining flexibility for regional, legal, cultural, and brand-specific requirements. Key capabilities include role-based standards visibility, multilingual support, embedded visual guidance, intelligent content management, and centralized reporting designed to improve visibility, alignment, and operational agility.

The agreement also reflects increasing demand across the hospitality sector for operational technologies that move beyond documentation toward real-time execution, knowledge enablement, and measurable service delivery.

Gunes Zalitis, Director, Quality, Brand&Standards Implementation at Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Managing brand standards across ten brands and more than 1,000 properties is one of the most complex operational challenges in hospitality. What drew us to Yipy is that hotels only see the standards that apply to them, which removes unnecessary complexity and makes standards far more actionable. The platform enables teams to access the right guidance at the right time, embed standards into daily operations, and gives us greater visibility into recurring operational opportunities across the portfolio. Ultimately, it helps us make standards easier to understand, implement, and maintain at scale."

Adam Tuttle, CEO and Founder of Yipy, said: "Radisson Hotel Group represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator who understands that consistency isn't about larger manuals or more documentation; it's about making standards executable every shift, across every property. We built Yipy to solve the execution gap that plagues global hospitality brands: the disconnect between knowing what excellence looks like and delivering it daily. Partnering with RHG validates our belief that the industry is ready to move beyond static documents and delayed communication toward a living system that turns standards into action. We're honored to support their growth and excited to prove what's possible when consistency becomes a system, not a hope."

FACT BOX

What it is Hospitality Standards Management System
Launch October 2026
Partner
Purpose Standardize and improve execution of brand standards across Radisson Hotel Group global portfolio
Features Role-based access. Multilingual support. Visual guidance. Automated self-assessments. Centralized reporting
Benefits Improved onboarding. Greater accountability. Better compliance visibility. More consistent guest experience
Media Assets Download high-resolution images of Yipy x Radisson ( )
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Radisson Hotel Group.

Media Contact:​
Nataliya Tkachenko
Global Consumer PR Associate Director
Radisson Hotel Group
...

Amy Deverson
PR Account Director
...

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About Radisson Hotel Group:
Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating across EMEA and APAC with more than 1,660 hotels in operation and under development in over 100 countries.

Guided by its brand promise, Every Moment Matters, the Group brings its signature Yes I Can! service ethos to every guest experience.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art'otel, Radisson Blu, Park Plaza, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson-brought together under the commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards ( ) is Radisson Hotel Group's loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 29 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet, ( ) and are committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050 in line with Science Based Targets. Through initiatives such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings and a growing portfolio of sustainable certifications, including Hotel Sustainability Basics, we assist guests to make more sustainable travel choices.

For more information, visit Radisson Hotel Group on .

About Yipy:
Yipy is the Hospitality Standards Management System: the first end-to-end solution that turns fragmented hotel standards into consistent excellence. Built by longtime hoteliers, Yipy replaces binders, PDFs, and spreadsheets with one living source of operational truth. With AI-powered auditing, role-aware deployment, and real-time reporting, Yipy helps hospitality leaders shorten onboarding, lower labor costs, and raise Forbes and LQA scores. Independent luxury hotels, including members of The Leading Hotels of the World, use Yipy to deliver service excellence at scale. Learn more at .

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APO Group

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