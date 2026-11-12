Radisson Hotel Group Partners With Yipy To Deliver More Consistent Guest Experiences Across Its Global Portfolio

Radisson Hotel Group ( ) deploys Yipy's ( ) Hospitality Standards Management System to modernize how brand standards are communicated, operationalized and executed across 1,000+ properties.

The partnership reflects a growing shift across hospitality as hotel groups move away from static manuals, fragmented documentation, and disconnected operational processes in favor of more dynamic systems designed to improve execution, accountability, and service consistency in real time.

Through the rollout, Radisson Hotel Group will use Yipy's system to centralize and streamline brand standards management across its ten distinctive hotel brands, enabling hotels, departments, and teams to access only the standards relevant to their role, region, property type, and operational requirements.

Yipy's system replaces fragmented PDFs, spreadsheets, manuals, and disconnected sources of information with a centralized operational platform purpose-built for hospitality environments. The technology helps hotel groups improve onboarding, simplify access to standards, reduce execution variance, strengthen accountability, and deliver more consistent guest experiences across complex portfolios.

The deployment will support Radisson Hotel Group's efforts to scale operational consistency across diverse markets and property types while maintaining flexibility for regional, legal, cultural, and brand-specific requirements. Key capabilities include role-based standards visibility, multilingual support, embedded visual guidance, intelligent content management, and centralized reporting designed to improve visibility, alignment, and operational agility.

The agreement also reflects increasing demand across the hospitality sector for operational technologies that move beyond documentation toward real-time execution, knowledge enablement, and measurable service delivery.

Gunes Zalitis, Director, Quality, Brand&Standards Implementation at Radisson Hotel Group, said: "Managing brand standards across ten brands and more than 1,000 properties is one of the most complex operational challenges in hospitality. What drew us to Yipy is that hotels only see the standards that apply to them, which removes unnecessary complexity and makes standards far more actionable. The platform enables teams to access the right guidance at the right time, embed standards into daily operations, and gives us greater visibility into recurring operational opportunities across the portfolio. Ultimately, it helps us make standards easier to understand, implement, and maintain at scale."

Adam Tuttle, CEO and Founder of Yipy, said: "Radisson Hotel Group represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking operator who understands that consistency isn't about larger manuals or more documentation; it's about making standards executable every shift, across every property. We built Yipy to solve the execution gap that plagues global hospitality brands: the disconnect between knowing what excellence looks like and delivering it daily. Partnering with RHG validates our belief that the industry is ready to move beyond static documents and delayed communication toward a living system that turns standards into action. We're honored to support their growth and excited to prove what's possible when consistency becomes a system, not a hope."

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