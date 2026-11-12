South Africa: Basic Education Reports Steady Progress In 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is pleased with the steady progress in the administration of the 2026 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations as the examination cycle enters its final stages.

As examinations progress towards their final stages, the Department is simultaneously intensifying preparations for the marking process, which represents another critical phase in safeguarding the credibility and integrity of the NSC qualification. Marking centres are scheduled to become operational between 26 and 28 November 2026, with marking expected to commence on 1 December 2026.

Weather conditions require heightened vigilance

The Department urges provincial education departments, examination centres and candidates to remain vigilant in light of potentially disruptive weather conditions, including excessive heat, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, which may affect examination activities in parts of the country. Particular attention must be given to areas susceptible to extreme temperatures, including parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and the Northern Cape, while provinces experiencing heavy rainfall or thunderstorms must closely monitor local conditions and potential disruptions to transport routes and examination venues.

Provincial education departments are encouraged to maintain close coordination with the South African Weather Service and local disaster management authorities to ensure that appropriate precautionary measures are implemented wherever necessary. Examination centres must ensure that conditions remain conducive to the writing of examinations, particularly during periods of excessive heat. This includes ensuring adequate ventilation, access to safe drinking water, functional sanitation facilities and appropriate arrangements to minimise candidates' exposure to extreme temperatures. Candidates are encouraged to take practical precautions by remaining hydrated, wearing comfortable clothing consistent with examination regulations, avoiding unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and allowing sufficient travelling time during adverse weather conditions. Parents and guardians are equally encouraged to support candidates by ensuring that they are adequately prepared for prevailing weather conditions.

The Department emphasises that the safety and well-being of candidates and examination personnel remain paramount. Provincial education departments have been encouraged to remain responsive to emerging weather-related risks and activate contingency arrangements where circumstances warrant such interventions.

Concern over absenteeism among part-time candidates

While the overall administration of examinations continues to progress satisfactorily, the Department remains concerned about persistent absenteeism among registered candidates, particularly those enrolled on a part-time basis. Every examination represents an important opportunity for candidates to improve their educational outcomes and expand their prospects for further education, training and employment.

The Department therefore appeals to all registered candidates to honour their examination commitments and make every effort to attend their scheduled examinations. Part-time candidates, many of whom are balancing employment, family responsibilities and academic commitments, are particularly encouraged to remain focused and complete the examination process.

The Department recognises the personal and socioeconomic circumstances that may affect examination attendance and will continue working with provincial education departments to better understand and address barriers to participation.

Upholding the integrity of the examinations

As the examination period draws closer to its conclusion, the Department reminds all candidates of the solemn commitment they made when signing the examination pledge. The pledge represents a personal undertaking to uphold honesty, fairness and integrity throughout the examination process. Candidates are reminded that compliance with examination regulations remains non-negotiable.

Any form of dishonesty, unauthorised assistance, possession of prohibited materials or participation in activities that compromise examination security undermines the credibility of the qualification and the collective efforts of thousands of candidates who have prepared diligently. The Department calls upon learners to remain disciplined and vigilant, particularly during the final stages of the examination period.

The integrity of the National Senior Certificate is a collective responsibility, and every candidate has an important role to play in protecting its credibility.

Well wishes to the class of 2026

The Department extends its best wishes to the entire Class of 2026 as candidates enter the final stretch of the National Senior Certificate examinations. Having demonstrated resilience, determination and commitment throughout this important academic journey, learners are encouraged to remain focused, disciplined and confident as they approach their remaining examination papers. The Department reminds candidates that every examination presents an opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge and skills acquired over years of learning. Learners are encouraged to manage their time effectively, prioritise their well-being and continue upholding the integrity of the examination process. As the examination period draws to a close, the Department also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of educators, parents, guardians and communities whose continued encouragement and support have sustained candidates throughout this journey. To the Class of 2026, the finish line is in sight. Remain focused, finish strong and take pride in how far you have come.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.