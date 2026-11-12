Mint Explainer How Metro Operators Are Monetizing Infra
(MENAFN- Live Mint) From station naming rights and advertising spaces to retail outlets, and corporate partnerships, metro operators are increasingly turning to non-fare revenue to monetize their infrastructure. Homegrown adtech company InMobi's recent deal to secure naming rights to Bengaluru's Ibbaluru metro station is one such example. Mint explains the growing push to monetize metro infrastructure, how much companies pay, and the opportunities that can be explored.
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