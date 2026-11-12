Ben Ferguson, Scott Jennings Or Hogan Gidley? Who Is Leading The Race To Become Trump's Next Press Secretary?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Conservative commentator Ben Ferguson has emerged as the frontrunner to become US President Donald Trump's next White House press secretary, according to prediction market platform Kalshi.

Kalshi's market on Trump's next press secretary puts Ferguson's chances at 25%, ahead of former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley at 17%.

CNN commentator Scott Jennings is placed third at 9%, followed by Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly at 7%.

Ferguson hosts the nationally syndicated radio programme The Ben Ferguson Show and also appears as a political commentator on CNN.

However, Trump has yet to make a final decision on who will take over the vacant position, with several candidates reportedly under consideration.

Trump reportedly prefers a male press secretary

As Trump is closing in on a new White House press secretary, Ferguson emerging as a leading contender for the vacant position, Fox News Digital reported.

Several administration insiders have reportedly recommended Ferguson to Trump, with sources suggesting that the president is inclined to appoint a man to the high-profile role.

"His name has been brought up to the president by many people," a source close to Trump told the news outlet on Tuesday, referring to Ferguson.

"[Trump's] instincts are to pick a man," the news outlet said citing a source and, adding that several people had advised the president that it would be a good choice.

A second person familiar with the matter also reportedly confirmed that Trump was planning to appoint a man as his next press secretary and said Ferguson was among the frontrunners.

However, the president has not made up his mind about Ferguson.

Ferguson hosts the nationally syndicated radio programme The Ben Ferguson Show and regularly appears as a political commentator on CNN.

A senior White House official voiced support for his potential appointment, describing him as one of Trump's strongest supporters and praising his willingness to defend the president's policies in media appearances.

"Ben is one of loudest supporters of President Trump in the 21st century," the official told Fox News Digital.

Another administration official also backed Ferguson, describing him as a skilled and talented commentator.

Scott Jennings, other names in the running

CNN contributor Scott Jennings is another name being considered for the position. Jennings, who frequently appears on CNN's NewsNight with Abby Phillip, previously worked in former President George W. Bush's administration.

"The president keeps going back and forth on Scott Jennings," the news outlet citing a source stated. "I don't think it will happen."

Other names reportedly being considered include White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, Breitbart chief Matthew Boyle and Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary during George W. Bush's first term.

White House press secretary position vacant since October

The White House has been without a press secretary since October 13, when Katie Zacharia left the position at Trump's urging after just a week in the role.

Her brief tenure was marked by controversy surrounding her claims of being an attorney and a 14-minute press conference that attracted widespread criticism.

Zacharia had been appointed to replace Karoline Leavitt, who served as Trump's press secretary through the 2024 election campaign and the first part of his second term.

Leavitt resigned in August after returning from maternity leave, citing her desire to spend more time with her growing family.

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