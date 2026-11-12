Erdogan Meets Libyan Premier to Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Thursday, focusing on relations between the two countries and developments across the region during a meeting on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya.
Erdogan said Türkiye and Libya would continue working to expand their partnership and introduce initiatives to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, with particular attention to energy.
He pledged that Ankara would maintain and reinforce its support for Libya's stability, emphasizing that any initiative without the backing of the Libyan people would be unable to achieve results on the ground.
The Turkish president also stressed that Türkiye would reject any proposed arrangement that conflicts with Libya's national interests.
The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
Erdogan said Türkiye and Libya would continue working to expand their partnership and introduce initiatives to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, with particular attention to energy.
He pledged that Ankara would maintain and reinforce its support for Libya's stability, emphasizing that any initiative without the backing of the Libyan people would be unable to achieve results on the ground.
The Turkish president also stressed that Türkiye would reject any proposed arrangement that conflicts with Libya's national interests.
The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin and Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
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