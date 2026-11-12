First French Navy Visit to Syria: Frigate Surcouf Hits Latakia
(MENAFN) The French frigate Surcouf berthed at Syria’s western port of Latakia on Thursday, in what is described as the first visit by a French military vessel to the country, Syria’s state news agency reported.
The agency said Syrian Navy and Coastal Defense Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad al-Saud welcomed a French military delegation aboard the warship. The delegation was led by Adm. Makara Ok, and officers from both countries attended.
The two sides discussed strengthening military cooperation at sea and expanding bilateral ties, according to the agency.
A day earlier, French Embassy charge d’affaires in Syria Jean-Baptiste Faivre said on X that the visit demonstrated France’s backing for Syria’s stability and sovereignty. He said the talks were aimed at “laying the foundations for maritime cooperation between our two countries.”
Faivre also called the port call the “first visit by a French military vessel to Syria,” but did not say which period he meant. The state news agency likewise gave no timeframe.
The visit follows other recent defense contacts. On Sept. 23, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra discussed expanding defense cooperation with a delegation from France’s Directorate General of Armaments, according to the state news agency. On July 7, during a visit to Damascus by French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries signed a framework declaration covering security and defense cooperation.
The Surcouf, hull number F711, is a La Fayette-class multipurpose frigate. It joined the French Navy on Feb. 7, 1997, according to the French Armed Forces Ministry.
The agency said Syrian Navy and Coastal Defense Commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad al-Saud welcomed a French military delegation aboard the warship. The delegation was led by Adm. Makara Ok, and officers from both countries attended.
The two sides discussed strengthening military cooperation at sea and expanding bilateral ties, according to the agency.
A day earlier, French Embassy charge d’affaires in Syria Jean-Baptiste Faivre said on X that the visit demonstrated France’s backing for Syria’s stability and sovereignty. He said the talks were aimed at “laying the foundations for maritime cooperation between our two countries.”
Faivre also called the port call the “first visit by a French military vessel to Syria,” but did not say which period he meant. The state news agency likewise gave no timeframe.
The visit follows other recent defense contacts. On Sept. 23, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra discussed expanding defense cooperation with a delegation from France’s Directorate General of Armaments, according to the state news agency. On July 7, during a visit to Damascus by French President Emmanuel Macron, the two countries signed a framework declaration covering security and defense cooperation.
The Surcouf, hull number F711, is a La Fayette-class multipurpose frigate. It joined the French Navy on Feb. 7, 1997, according to the French Armed Forces Ministry.
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