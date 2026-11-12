Trump International Golf Club Dubai Wins Three Titles at 2026 World Golf Awards
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 12, 2026: Trump International Golf Club Dubai has won three titles at the 2026 World Golf Awards, retaining Middle East’s Best Golf Course and Middle East’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue, and adding Dubai’s Best Golf Course to its honours.
Developed by DAMAC Properties and managed by the Trump Golf Organization, the club is located within DAMAC Hills. Its facilities include an 18-hole championship links-style course designed by Gil Hanse, a nine-hole floodlit Par 3 course and a golf performance academy. The latest awards follow previous honours, including World’s Best Par 3 Golf Course and UAE’s Best Golf Course.
Philip Waine, General Manager of Trump International Golf Club Dubai, said: “Retaining both Middle East titles and adding Dubai’s Best Golf Course is a proud moment for our team. These awards recognise the care that goes into preparing the course and looking after our members and guests every day. I want to thank everyone who contributes to that experience, and Eric Trump of the Trump Golf Organization and Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties, for their continued support.”
Philip Waine and Director of Golf Martin McDonagh represented the club at the awards ceremony at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo.
The Middle East’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue award also recognises the club’s setting within DAMAC Hills, where the course and clubhouse form part of the residential community. Alongside golf and coaching, the club offers dining, fitness and leisure facilities for members and guests.
The World Golf Awards recognises excellence across the global golf tourism industry.
For more information about Trump International Golf Club Dubai, visit
Developed by DAMAC Properties and managed by the Trump Golf Organization, the club is located within DAMAC Hills. Its facilities include an 18-hole championship links-style course designed by Gil Hanse, a nine-hole floodlit Par 3 course and a golf performance academy. The latest awards follow previous honours, including World’s Best Par 3 Golf Course and UAE’s Best Golf Course.
Philip Waine, General Manager of Trump International Golf Club Dubai, said: “Retaining both Middle East titles and adding Dubai’s Best Golf Course is a proud moment for our team. These awards recognise the care that goes into preparing the course and looking after our members and guests every day. I want to thank everyone who contributes to that experience, and Eric Trump of the Trump Golf Organization and Hussain Sajwani, Chairman of DAMAC Properties, for their continued support.”
Philip Waine and Director of Golf Martin McDonagh represented the club at the awards ceremony at Madinaty Golf Club in Cairo.
The Middle East’s Best Golf Real Estate Venue award also recognises the club’s setting within DAMAC Hills, where the course and clubhouse form part of the residential community. Alongside golf and coaching, the club offers dining, fitness and leisure facilities for members and guests.
The World Golf Awards recognises excellence across the global golf tourism industry.
For more information about Trump International Golf Club Dubai, visit
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