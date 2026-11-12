Strengthening Export Routes for South Sudanese Oil to Take Center Stage at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 12, 2026/ -- South Sudan is exploring alternative oil export routes to reduce its dependence on infrastructure crossing Sudan and strengthen the commercial viability of future upstream investment. As East Africa’s sole oil producer, the country strives to increase oil production from 174,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd, with longer-term ambitions of reaching 450,000 bpd. With 14 exploration blocks open for investment, improving export security has become increasingly important to the country’s broader production strategy.
The upcoming South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24–25, 2026, in Juba - will put these priorities into focus. The conference will bring together government representatives, regional transport authorities, investors and midstream developers to examine opportunities for cross-border infrastructure investment, alternative export corridors and regional petroleum trade.
Regional Partnerships Advance Export Options
South Sudan continues to rely on operational midstream infrastructure crossing Sudan to transport crude to Red Sea export terminals, leaving petroleum revenues exposed to infrastructure disruptions and regional instability. Diversifying export routes could improve supply reliability and strengthen the investment case for new upstream developments.
Bilateral agreements on petroleum-product logistics signed with Uganda in October 2026 and transborder transport cooperation signed with Ethiopia anchor the country’s multi-modal transit strategy.
Djibouti is also emerging as a potential alternative logistics gateway. In March 2026, South Sudan's Minister of Transport, Rizik Zakaria Hassan, joined a regional delegation visiting Djibouti's Damerjog Liquid Bulk Port to assess its petroleum-handling and storage infrastructure. During the visit, South Sudan expressed interest in transporting crude to Djibouti by road for export through the port.
Further south, regional initiatives such as the proposed Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport crude oil pipeline - a key project under the African Union’s Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa - remain central to long-term plans to connect South Sudan's oilfields to East African ports. The project forms part of a wider regional transport corridor, but would require substantial investment, technical development and cross-border agreements before becoming a viable export alternative.
Regional Refining Opens New Market Prospects
Alongside export corridor proposals, new refining investment across East Africa could create additional opportunities for regional petroleum trade. On September 30, 2026, a high-level South Sudanese delegation attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Dangote’s $16-billion refinery in Lamu, Kenya. Once operational, the 700,000-bpd Lamu refinery presents a strategic dual opportunity: creating a regional market outlet for South Sudanese crude while securing refined petroleum products for domestic consumption.
As South Sudan advances alternative export corridors, SSOP 2026 serves as the premier platform for policy alignment, project evaluation and capital mobilization. Featuring high-level panel discussions, strategic project showcases and exclusive networking opportunities, the summit offers global investors direct access to opportunities across East Africa’s logistics network.
For more information, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
The upcoming South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) conference - scheduled for November 24–25, 2026, in Juba - will put these priorities into focus. The conference will bring together government representatives, regional transport authorities, investors and midstream developers to examine opportunities for cross-border infrastructure investment, alternative export corridors and regional petroleum trade.
Regional Partnerships Advance Export Options
South Sudan continues to rely on operational midstream infrastructure crossing Sudan to transport crude to Red Sea export terminals, leaving petroleum revenues exposed to infrastructure disruptions and regional instability. Diversifying export routes could improve supply reliability and strengthen the investment case for new upstream developments.
Bilateral agreements on petroleum-product logistics signed with Uganda in October 2026 and transborder transport cooperation signed with Ethiopia anchor the country’s multi-modal transit strategy.
Djibouti is also emerging as a potential alternative logistics gateway. In March 2026, South Sudan's Minister of Transport, Rizik Zakaria Hassan, joined a regional delegation visiting Djibouti's Damerjog Liquid Bulk Port to assess its petroleum-handling and storage infrastructure. During the visit, South Sudan expressed interest in transporting crude to Djibouti by road for export through the port.
Further south, regional initiatives such as the proposed Lamu Port–South Sudan–Ethiopia Transport crude oil pipeline - a key project under the African Union’s Program for Infrastructure Development in Africa - remain central to long-term plans to connect South Sudan's oilfields to East African ports. The project forms part of a wider regional transport corridor, but would require substantial investment, technical development and cross-border agreements before becoming a viable export alternative.
Regional Refining Opens New Market Prospects
Alongside export corridor proposals, new refining investment across East Africa could create additional opportunities for regional petroleum trade. On September 30, 2026, a high-level South Sudanese delegation attended the groundbreaking ceremony of Dangote’s $16-billion refinery in Lamu, Kenya. Once operational, the 700,000-bpd Lamu refinery presents a strategic dual opportunity: creating a regional market outlet for South Sudanese crude while securing refined petroleum products for domestic consumption.
As South Sudan advances alternative export corridors, SSOP 2026 serves as the premier platform for policy alignment, project evaluation and capital mobilization. Featuring high-level panel discussions, strategic project showcases and exclusive networking opportunities, the summit offers global investors direct access to opportunities across East Africa’s logistics network.
For more information, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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