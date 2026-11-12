Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Atong Amos Agook to Champion Women-Led Energy Businesses at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 12, 2026/ -- Dr. Atong, Founder and CEO of Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd, has been confirmed as a speaker at South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026, bringing her experience in fuel distribution, oilfield logistics and downstream services to discussions on expanding opportunities for women-led energy businesses.
As part of the programme, she will participate in the panel Women in Energy: Scaling Women-Led Enterprises in Downstream & Services, which will examine how access to finance, procurement contracts and commercial partnerships can support the growth of women-owned companies across South Sudan's energy. The discussion will also explore opportunities for indigenous service providers to participate in the country's expanding petroleum industry.
Dr. Atong has grown Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd into a provider of petroleum products, logistics and technical services. The company operates across fuel distribution, bulk haulage, equipment supply and oilfield support, serving customers across South Sudan’s petroleum sector.
Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd supplies fuel and logistics services to operators across the country's producing oilfields. Its activities highlight the role of indigenous contractors in supporting petroleum operations while creating opportunities for local employment, skills development and supplier participation.
The company is in the last stage of also expanding its downstream portfolio, supplying petroleum products to include diesel, petrol, kerosene, aviation fuel and lubricants. These activities support domestic fuel distribution and regional supply chains as South Sudan seeks to strengthen its downstream infrastructure and reduce supply constraints.
Beyond conventional fuel distribution, Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd is pursuing opportunities in LPG storage, cylinder bottling and retail distribution, supporting wider access to cleaner household cooking fuels. Expanding LPG infrastructure presents opportunities for investment in storage facilities, distribution networks and equipment supply, while supporting efforts to reduce reliance on wood fuel and charcoal.
As South Sudan advances investment in petroleum storage, fuel distribution and supporting infrastructure, indigenous companies have an opportunity to expand their role in project delivery and service provision. Improving access to working capital, trade finance and procurement contracts will be important to enabling local businesses, particularly women-led enterprises, to compete for larger commercial opportunities.
Returning for its seventh edition as South Sudan's official energy investment platform, SSOP 2026 will provide an opportunity for Dr. Atong to engage government representatives, financiers, oil and gas operators and service providers on strengthening local content participation and developing partnerships across the downstream sector.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, the conference will convene industry leaders and investors to advance commercial opportunities across South Sudan's energy value chain.
To register for South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
As part of the programme, she will participate in the panel Women in Energy: Scaling Women-Led Enterprises in Downstream & Services, which will examine how access to finance, procurement contracts and commercial partnerships can support the growth of women-owned companies across South Sudan's energy. The discussion will also explore opportunities for indigenous service providers to participate in the country's expanding petroleum industry.
Dr. Atong has grown Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd into a provider of petroleum products, logistics and technical services. The company operates across fuel distribution, bulk haulage, equipment supply and oilfield support, serving customers across South Sudan’s petroleum sector.
Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd supplies fuel and logistics services to operators across the country's producing oilfields. Its activities highlight the role of indigenous contractors in supporting petroleum operations while creating opportunities for local employment, skills development and supplier participation.
The company is in the last stage of also expanding its downstream portfolio, supplying petroleum products to include diesel, petrol, kerosene, aviation fuel and lubricants. These activities support domestic fuel distribution and regional supply chains as South Sudan seeks to strengthen its downstream infrastructure and reduce supply constraints.
Beyond conventional fuel distribution, Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd is pursuing opportunities in LPG storage, cylinder bottling and retail distribution, supporting wider access to cleaner household cooking fuels. Expanding LPG infrastructure presents opportunities for investment in storage facilities, distribution networks and equipment supply, while supporting efforts to reduce reliance on wood fuel and charcoal.
As South Sudan advances investment in petroleum storage, fuel distribution and supporting infrastructure, indigenous companies have an opportunity to expand their role in project delivery and service provision. Improving access to working capital, trade finance and procurement contracts will be important to enabling local businesses, particularly women-led enterprises, to compete for larger commercial opportunities.
Returning for its seventh edition as South Sudan's official energy investment platform, SSOP 2026 will provide an opportunity for Dr. Atong to engage government representatives, financiers, oil and gas operators and service providers on strengthening local content participation and developing partnerships across the downstream sector.
Held under the theme Resource Renaissance – Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, the conference will convene industry leaders and investors to advance commercial opportunities across South Sudan's energy value chain.
To register for South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba on November 24–25, visit:
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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