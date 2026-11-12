Light Middle East Awards unveils shortlist for 13th edition, spotlighting 59 innovative products, projects, and industry pioneers
(MENAFN- Action PR) region’s most prestigious celebration of lighting design and technology, have unveiled the shortlists for its 13th edition, recognising 59 projects, products, and pioneers turning ambitious visions into calculable impact.
The 2027 edition of the annual awards will take place on 14 January at The Theater at Fairmont Dubai, bringing together the region’s most influential lighting designers, manufacturers, and suppliers to celebrate and shape the future of the industry.
Spotlighting the most powerful ideas and innovations, this year’s programme features a series of regional and international awards across three overarching categories – Projects, Products, and Partners – as well as one new standalone award.
The inaugural Digital Innovation of the Year award celebrates the growing role of software platforms, AI-powered tools, processes, and intelligent applications transforming the way lighting is conceived, controlled, and experienced. AE7, a multi-disciplinary design firm from Dubai, leads the 10-strong shortlist, with three nominations, including for its interactive browser game, Captain Lumen – Bring Back the Stars.
Other nominated innovations include Taman Technologies’ AI-powered urban lighting design software, Houston-based Kelvin AI’s specialised smart assistant, and Virtualux by LEDFlex Group, which translates lighting proposals into immersive 3D environments and is one of the group's record four finalists across the 2027 programme.
Projects delivering real-world impact
In the Project category, Project of the Year Middle East and Africa (MEA) recognises the most groundbreaking work from the region and boasts the largest shortlist by far with 18 finalists, including Michael Grubb Studio for the Light & Peace Visitors Experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Red Sea International Airport by dpa Lighting Consultants, the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners & Claude R. Engle Lighting Consultant, as well as Studio Lumen for The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp. Other finalists include projects from Light and Lives, Nulty, CD+M Lighting Design Group, and J Seven Interior Design.
The Project of the Year International award meanwhile recognises architectural lighting design in iconic completed projects outside MEA. This year’s shortlist features seven projects, in which Licht Kunst Licht appears twice courtesy of its Doshi Retreat, Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein and The Florentin in Frankfurt am Main. Delta-Theta Lighting Design Consultants also appears twice with its five-star beachfront Mandarin Oriental resort, Costa Navarino in Greece, and Mezzogiorno Corinthia London.
The most coveted award of the night is the Light Middle East Project of the Year, which represents the best overall project for 2027. It will be presented to the finalist that achieves the highest overall score across the MEA shortlist. Judging is carried out by a jury panel made up of lighting design experts from seven countries, including China, Germany, United States, Spain, and India.
“The Light Middle East Awards play a vital role in recognising and celebrating innovation across the industry,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. “The calibre of submissions demonstrates how the sector is evolving, with outstanding work showcasing new ideas, technological advancements, and creative approaches both from this region and worldwide. The breadth of talent represented, together with the insight and experience of our distinguished international jury, helps ensure the awards remain a respected recognition platform that drives the industry forwards.”
Products defining the industry's future
In the Product category, a quartet of awards for a range of lighting uses recognise companies demonstrating a future-focused approach to performance, efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetics. The shortlist for Decorative Lighting Product of the Year is made up of five finalists: Cespuglio by Iguzzini, Grapa Pendant by Pencilight, Marmo Panel by LEDFlex Group, Mirror Light Sculpture by Guangdong Media Facade Company, and Papylia by Linea Light Group.
Meanwhile, the finalists for Indoor Lighting Product of the Year include Aero Light's ATA Touchscreen Track Lighting System, Corporate Friends' C1-NANO-HC, Eyeconic Pro by Phos, Lumencore Linear Graze by Lumenpulse, and Portal by Fluxwerx.
The Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year nominees include Beret Blade by Linea Light Group and Calumma Arts by Anolis – A Robe Lighting Business, as well as DS by Dark Source & Griven, Flexi Optico Wave by LEDFlex Group, and FILIX by Luminii RDT200 Architectural In-Grade Luminaire by Luminii. Meanwhile, in the Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year shortlist, five companies stand a chance of taking home the award: Aero Light, Microfios Technologies, Shanghai Shylon Optoelectronics Technology, Reggiani + Molex, and Atios.
The final award of the product category – the Peer Award – is determined through public voting, both online and in-person on the first day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the annual exhibition which will run from 12-14 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre. All shortlisted product entries are eligible to win.
Brands advancing lighting and intelligent spaces
In the Partner category, the Manufacturer / Product Partner award is reviewed by a local judging panel and recognises suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers, based across the MEA who have demonstrated excellence in lighting innovation, product delivery, and collaboration. This year’s shortlist includes Guangdong Media Facade Company, Inventronics, LEDFlex Group, and NEXhome Smart Technologies.
Meanwhile, the new Design Partner of the Year award recognises the outstanding contribution of clients, architects, interior designers, and landscape designers who demonstrate exceptional collaboration with the lighting design community to create inspiring, innovative and impactful environments. While the nominations are submitted by the local jury panel, the winner will be decided by international judges.
Chaired by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders of Light Collective UK, the Light Middle East Awards are judged by a panel of 31 renowned local and global experts, ensuring innovation, sustainability, and design excellence are at the forefront of each decision. The diversity of the jury ensures an objective and comprehensive evaluation process, celebrating excellence at every level.
Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together the integrated technologies, ideas and expertise shaping the next generation of intelligent spaces. The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2027.
To view the full judging panel for the Light Middle East Awards, visit the official website.
The 2027 edition of the annual awards will take place on 14 January at The Theater at Fairmont Dubai, bringing together the region’s most influential lighting designers, manufacturers, and suppliers to celebrate and shape the future of the industry.
Spotlighting the most powerful ideas and innovations, this year’s programme features a series of regional and international awards across three overarching categories – Projects, Products, and Partners – as well as one new standalone award.
The inaugural Digital Innovation of the Year award celebrates the growing role of software platforms, AI-powered tools, processes, and intelligent applications transforming the way lighting is conceived, controlled, and experienced. AE7, a multi-disciplinary design firm from Dubai, leads the 10-strong shortlist, with three nominations, including for its interactive browser game, Captain Lumen – Bring Back the Stars.
Other nominated innovations include Taman Technologies’ AI-powered urban lighting design software, Houston-based Kelvin AI’s specialised smart assistant, and Virtualux by LEDFlex Group, which translates lighting proposals into immersive 3D environments and is one of the group's record four finalists across the 2027 programme.
Projects delivering real-world impact
In the Project category, Project of the Year Middle East and Africa (MEA) recognises the most groundbreaking work from the region and boasts the largest shortlist by far with 18 finalists, including Michael Grubb Studio for the Light & Peace Visitors Experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Red Sea International Airport by dpa Lighting Consultants, the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners & Claude R. Engle Lighting Consultant, as well as Studio Lumen for The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp. Other finalists include projects from Light and Lives, Nulty, CD+M Lighting Design Group, and J Seven Interior Design.
The Project of the Year International award meanwhile recognises architectural lighting design in iconic completed projects outside MEA. This year’s shortlist features seven projects, in which Licht Kunst Licht appears twice courtesy of its Doshi Retreat, Vitra Campus in Weil am Rhein and The Florentin in Frankfurt am Main. Delta-Theta Lighting Design Consultants also appears twice with its five-star beachfront Mandarin Oriental resort, Costa Navarino in Greece, and Mezzogiorno Corinthia London.
The most coveted award of the night is the Light Middle East Project of the Year, which represents the best overall project for 2027. It will be presented to the finalist that achieves the highest overall score across the MEA shortlist. Judging is carried out by a jury panel made up of lighting design experts from seven countries, including China, Germany, United States, Spain, and India.
“The Light Middle East Awards play a vital role in recognising and celebrating innovation across the industry,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East. “The calibre of submissions demonstrates how the sector is evolving, with outstanding work showcasing new ideas, technological advancements, and creative approaches both from this region and worldwide. The breadth of talent represented, together with the insight and experience of our distinguished international jury, helps ensure the awards remain a respected recognition platform that drives the industry forwards.”
Products defining the industry's future
In the Product category, a quartet of awards for a range of lighting uses recognise companies demonstrating a future-focused approach to performance, efficiency, sustainability, and aesthetics. The shortlist for Decorative Lighting Product of the Year is made up of five finalists: Cespuglio by Iguzzini, Grapa Pendant by Pencilight, Marmo Panel by LEDFlex Group, Mirror Light Sculpture by Guangdong Media Facade Company, and Papylia by Linea Light Group.
Meanwhile, the finalists for Indoor Lighting Product of the Year include Aero Light's ATA Touchscreen Track Lighting System, Corporate Friends' C1-NANO-HC, Eyeconic Pro by Phos, Lumencore Linear Graze by Lumenpulse, and Portal by Fluxwerx.
The Outdoor Lighting Product of the Year nominees include Beret Blade by Linea Light Group and Calumma Arts by Anolis – A Robe Lighting Business, as well as DS by Dark Source & Griven, Flexi Optico Wave by LEDFlex Group, and FILIX by Luminii RDT200 Architectural In-Grade Luminaire by Luminii. Meanwhile, in the Intelligent Lighting Solution of the Year shortlist, five companies stand a chance of taking home the award: Aero Light, Microfios Technologies, Shanghai Shylon Optoelectronics Technology, Reggiani + Molex, and Atios.
The final award of the product category – the Peer Award – is determined through public voting, both online and in-person on the first day of Light + Intelligent Building Middle East, the annual exhibition which will run from 12-14 January 2027 at Dubai World Trade Centre. All shortlisted product entries are eligible to win.
Brands advancing lighting and intelligent spaces
In the Partner category, the Manufacturer / Product Partner award is reviewed by a local judging panel and recognises suppliers, distributors, and manufacturers, based across the MEA who have demonstrated excellence in lighting innovation, product delivery, and collaboration. This year’s shortlist includes Guangdong Media Facade Company, Inventronics, LEDFlex Group, and NEXhome Smart Technologies.
Meanwhile, the new Design Partner of the Year award recognises the outstanding contribution of clients, architects, interior designers, and landscape designers who demonstrate exceptional collaboration with the lighting design community to create inspiring, innovative and impactful environments. While the nominations are submitted by the local jury panel, the winner will be decided by international judges.
Chaired by Martin Lupton and Sharon Stammers, Co-Founders of Light Collective UK, the Light Middle East Awards are judged by a panel of 31 renowned local and global experts, ensuring innovation, sustainability, and design excellence are at the forefront of each decision. The diversity of the jury ensures an objective and comprehensive evaluation process, celebrating excellence at every level.
Light + Intelligent Building Middle East brings together the integrated technologies, ideas and expertise shaping the next generation of intelligent spaces. The event will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from 12-14 January 2027.
To view the full judging panel for the Light Middle East Awards, visit the official website.
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