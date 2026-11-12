Ukrainian Business Council elects new Board to advance Ukraine–UAE trade and investment
(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) UAE, November 12 2026. The Ukrainian Business Council in the UAE (UBC) elected a new Board at its General Assembly at Dubai Chamber, where members also approved a 2026–2028 strategy to strengthen trade and investment between the two countries.
Over the next three years, the Council plans to extend its trade delegation programme to new markets, deepen ties with international business councils and launch structured investment dialogues to connect UAE investors with opportunities in Ukraine. The UAE–Ukraine Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Ukraine’s first agreement of its kind with a Gulf state, came into force in July 2026 and removes or reduces customs duties on most goods traded between the two countries.
"Ukrainian companies are achieving real results in the UAE, and we see significant untapped potential for Emirati business and investment in Ukraine. Our role is to build on this momentum: to connect the right partners, support companies at every stage of their growth and help investment flow with confidence in both directions." commented Olena Shyrokova, President, Ukrainian Business Council in the UAE.
In 2025 and 2026, UBC led business delegations to Vienna, Qatar, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Oman and the Seychelles. It also ran webinars on UAE market entry for Ukrainian companies and business associations and supported the Ukrainian IT delegation at GITEX. Since its founding in 2016, the Council has established a dialogue with the Federation of UAE Chambers and chambers of commerce across the Emirates.
Under the new strategy, UBC will work with international business councils to give Ukrainian companies access to wider business networks in the Emirates and use the UAE as a base for trade missions to the Gulf, Asia and Africa. The Council will help Ukrainian companies in the UAE with registration, investment and expansion. It also plans to help Ukrainian investors find opportunities in the Emirates, attract Emirati investment to support Ukraine’s recovery and develop arbitration and investor protection mechanisms to build confidence in cross-border agreements.
The Council sees the strongest potential in sectors where Ukrainian strengths meet Emirati priorities: agri-food and food security, IT and digital services, renewable energy, logistics and port infrastructure, and post-war reconstruction. These are also the areas both governments have highlighted for future cooperation.
UBC works closely with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE and with H.E. Dr Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the UAE. The Council took part in the Cities Unite: Cultural and Business Exchange between the UAE and Ukraine dialogue at Expo City Dubai, initiated by H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the Embassy of Ukraine.
The Council will continue to support Ukrainian businesses and the wider community, helping companies expand into the UAE and encouraging UAE investment in Ukraine.
Over the next three years, the Council plans to extend its trade delegation programme to new markets, deepen ties with international business councils and launch structured investment dialogues to connect UAE investors with opportunities in Ukraine. The UAE–Ukraine Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Ukraine’s first agreement of its kind with a Gulf state, came into force in July 2026 and removes or reduces customs duties on most goods traded between the two countries.
"Ukrainian companies are achieving real results in the UAE, and we see significant untapped potential for Emirati business and investment in Ukraine. Our role is to build on this momentum: to connect the right partners, support companies at every stage of their growth and help investment flow with confidence in both directions." commented Olena Shyrokova, President, Ukrainian Business Council in the UAE.
In 2025 and 2026, UBC led business delegations to Vienna, Qatar, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Oman and the Seychelles. It also ran webinars on UAE market entry for Ukrainian companies and business associations and supported the Ukrainian IT delegation at GITEX. Since its founding in 2016, the Council has established a dialogue with the Federation of UAE Chambers and chambers of commerce across the Emirates.
Under the new strategy, UBC will work with international business councils to give Ukrainian companies access to wider business networks in the Emirates and use the UAE as a base for trade missions to the Gulf, Asia and Africa. The Council will help Ukrainian companies in the UAE with registration, investment and expansion. It also plans to help Ukrainian investors find opportunities in the Emirates, attract Emirati investment to support Ukraine’s recovery and develop arbitration and investor protection mechanisms to build confidence in cross-border agreements.
The Council sees the strongest potential in sectors where Ukrainian strengths meet Emirati priorities: agri-food and food security, IT and digital services, renewable energy, logistics and port infrastructure, and post-war reconstruction. These are also the areas both governments have highlighted for future cooperation.
UBC works closely with the Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE and with H.E. Dr Oleksandr Balanutsa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the UAE. The Council took part in the Cities Unite: Cultural and Business Exchange between the UAE and Ukraine dialogue at Expo City Dubai, initiated by H.E. Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and the Embassy of Ukraine.
The Council will continue to support Ukrainian businesses and the wider community, helping companies expand into the UAE and encouraging UAE investment in Ukraine.
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