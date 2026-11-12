Azerbaijan Plans To Double Fleet Of Cessna 172 Skyhawk Aircraft Used For Pilot Training

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of Cessna 172 Skyhawk aircraft used for pilot training flights, bringing the fleet to 10 from the current five.

Valad Valadov, Technical Director for Western Aircraft at ASG Helicopter Services LLC, said this during a briefing with journalists.

According to Valadov, the company currently provides technical maintenance services for five aircraft of this type, with plans to purchase five more in the future.

"These aircraft are manufactured in the United States and equipped with German-made engines. One of the distinctive features of these engines is their ability to operate on both diesel and aviation fuel. The aircraft are primarily intended for pilot training flights at the Aviation Training Centre (ATC)," Valadov said.

He added that ASG Helicopter Services provides both base and line maintenance services for the aircraft.

The company's operations include inspections in accordance with aircraft maintenance programmes, engine removal and installation, replacement of aircraft components, and wing removal and installation.