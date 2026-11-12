President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Moldovan President In Dublin

On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu on the sidelines of the 9th European Political Community Summit in Dublin.

During the meeting, the Presidents recalled with satisfaction their previous meetings, as well as reciprocal high-level visits.

President Maia Sandu spoke about Moldova's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the energy sector and noted her country's interest in developing it further.

She expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's support in strengthening Moldova's energy security.

The Presidents exchanged views on prospects for bilateral relations, the expansion of economic and trade ties, and cooperation in the agricultural sector.

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