Jordan Participates In COP31, Targets 31% Emissions Cut By 2035

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) -- Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman headed Jordan's official delegation to the opening session of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The conference brings together heads of government, senior international delegations and representatives of organizations involved in global climate action.

Jordan's participation follows the Cabinet's approval of its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), which commits the Kingdom to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 31% by 2035 compared with the approved baseline.

The updated plan outlines policies and measures covering energy, transport, industry, waste management, agriculture, water and other development sectors.

Prepared by the Ministry of Environment in coordination with relevant ministries and national institutions, the document received technical support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

The updated commitments form part of Jordan's efforts to implement the Paris Agreement and strengthen its contribution to international climate action.

The Ministry of Environment said the new target reflects Jordan's commitment to addressing climate change despite the Kingdom's economic and environmental challenges, while advancing low-emission development and strengthening its capacity to adapt to growing climate risks.

It added that the updated climate targets could improve Jordan's access to international climate financing, technical assistance and capacity-building programs, supporting projects aimed at reducing emissions and strengthening climate resilience.

The ministry said participation in COP31 provides an opportunity to expand international partnerships, present Jordan's climate priorities and commitments, and explore financing and technical support for sustainable development and climate adaptation projects.

//Petra// AJ