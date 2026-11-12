Croatia Keen To Increase Gas Imports From Azerbaijan PM

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Croatia is interested in increasing natural gas imports from Azerbaijan, which is already one of oil suppliers to the Croatian market, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković told reporters on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin on Thursday, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

According to him, Croatia has been consistently developing its infrastructure to ensure energy security. In particular, the country has built a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, the capacity of which was subsequently expanded to 1 billion cubic meters per year.

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries from which we import fossil fuels, specifically oil, with great appreciation. We also look forward to gas supplies," Plenković said.

Commenting on the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Croatian Prime Minister noted that, in his assessment, relations are currently moving in a more constructive and good-neighborly direction.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC), bringing together leaders from nearly 50 European countries and other partner states, is taking place in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Center and is co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the theme“Europe – strong, secure and connected.”

Key topics on the agenda include European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, the development of transportation infrastructure, and strengthening regional connectivity.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, countering cyberattacks, disinformation, and other hybrid threats, as well as the sharing of responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the US.

The economic agenda includes the development of innovation and digital infrastructure, the strengthening of transportation links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and increasing the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022 following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is of particular importance in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus, and the development of transportation connectivity.

Azerbaijan is set to host the 12th EPC summit in May 2028, following the 10th and 11th summits in Switzerland and Greece, respectively, in 2027.

The event will provide Baku with an opportunity to welcome European leaders and advance dialogue on regional and wider European issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will take place on November 13.