Uzbekistan, Japan's JETRO Discuss Expanding Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent region Governor Zoyir Mirzayev invited Japanese companies to explore investment opportunities in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region during talks with Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Senior Vice President Takafumi Suzuki in Japan on Thursday.

According to Tashkent regional administration, the meeting was held during Mirzayev's working visit to Japan and focused on the region's investment and economic potential, particularly in tourism, industry, agriculture and livestock production.

The sides discussed ways to expand cooperation with Japanese businesses, establish direct contacts between Japanese companies and local enterprises, and develop promising investment projects.

Mirzayev invited a Japanese business delegation representing various industries to visit Tashkent region and explore opportunities for cooperation.

Moreover, he said the regional administration was ready to provide practical support for implementing joint initiatives and developing investment projects.

In addition, the meeting included a proposal to organize in-person and online business seminars to promote Tashkent region's economic and investment potential among Japanese companies.

JETRO is a Japanese government-related organization established in 1958 to promote trade and investment, support Japanese companies expanding overseas and attract foreign investment to Japan. The organization is headquartered in Tokyo and operates 50 offices in Japan and 74 overseas offices across 55 countries.

The discussions are aimed at strengthening business ties between Tashkent region and Japan, attracting new investment initiatives and advancing promising projects toward implementation.